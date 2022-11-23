Watch: Moscow Police update on University of Idaho homicides at 1 p.m. PST; 2 p.m. MST today

Moscow, Idaho, police discovered the bodies of four University of Idaho students at a house near the campus shortly before noon on Nov. 13.

Authorities say the students were stabbed to death at the rental home three of them they shared with two other roommates.

Police and the university identified the deceased as Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, who was visiting for the night.

This news conference, scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Pacific time (2 p.m. Mountain) on Wednesday, Nov. 23, is the third held by Moscow police and the university since the crime was discovered.