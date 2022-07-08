WATCH: Some of the most intense moments during hourslong high-speed chase through Charlotte

Tyler Christopher Harding is accused of endangering the lives of many people Wednesday during a crime spree across Charlotte.

Channel 9 carried live coverage when Harding stole four vehicles and caused two crashes while on the run for three hours.

Harding was arrested and faces multiple charges.

