Watch mother chimp hold newborn after giving birth in front of visitors at NC Zoo

A chimpanzee was born at the North Carolina Zoo — “in full view of everyone.”

After the chimp made its public debut, the little animal is now taking time to rest away from the crowds, the N.C. Zoo wrote on Facebook.

The baby was born to mom Gigi and dad Gus, part of a group of chimpanzees living at the wildlife center. Some zoo visitors were at the chimp habitat May 21 when they saw Gigi giving birth — a “truly wonderful” surprise, officials said.

For some of our guests at the zoo today, they witnessed something truly wonderful- a baby chimp was born in full view of everyone! Both are resting and bonding behind the scenes Good night little one. pic.twitter.com/Uo4703fy7q — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) May 22, 2023

After welcoming the baby, video shows Gigi holding the newborn against her chest as other chimps surround her.

“Although live births can be dramatic, as any mom can tell you, both mom and baby are doing great,” the zoo wrote. “Both are resting and bonding behind the scenes.”

The baby hadn’t been named as of early May 22. The zoo told McClatchy News in an email that officials also haven’t determined the newborn’s sex or when the public will be able to see it again, though they plan to share updates as it grows.

Meanwhile, several people online couldn’t get enough of the good news — and the baby chimp’s cuteness.

“We were there and witnessed it,” one person commented on Facebook. “My kids are overjoyed to hear that the baby is doing well.”

“Wish I could’ve watched that,” another person wrote on Twitter.

Chimpanzees, an endangered species of great ape, live in the wild in parts of Africa. The animals weigh about 4 pounds at birth and cling to their mothers early on, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The N.C. Zoo is in Asheboro, roughly 70 miles west of Raleigh.

