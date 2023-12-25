WATCH: Mother surprised by marine daughter for holidays

TEXAS (WJW) – A Texas mother was brought to tears when she was surprised with the gift of her Marine daughter.

Lydia Calderon was working at a barbeque restaurant when she was surprised on Dec. 19 when her daughter, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, got to take a special trip home for the holidays.

In a video taken by Bryan McLarty at 407BBQ in Denton County and posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Calderon is seen getting recognition and flowers from her boss.

He thanked her for her hard work but also said one more gift was waiting for her. That is when she sees her daughter come through the door and tears start flowing.

According to McLarty, this was Calderon’s daughter’s first trip home from service. Calderon and her husband did not expect to see her again until late January.

“Some days are just so much cooler than others,” 407BBQ said in the caption of the video. “It was never about the tamales.”

