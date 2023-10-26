Watch This Motorcycle Rider Survive A Horrific Highway Crash

A motorcycle rider in Florida is lucky to be alive to share video of his terrifying highway crash from earlier this summer.

The rider, known on YouTube as Street Demon PC, rear-ended a pickup truck while lane-splitting at dangerously high speeds. Despite a lengthy list of severe injuries, he posted his footage of the incident and admitted that he was at fault. Surprisingly, he hopes to make a full recovery to get back on a motorcycle.

The fateful collision came just after he split a sedan and a tractor-trailer. The 360-degree camera makes it difficult to see what’s directly ahead of him, but a black GMC pickup truck was in the left lane. He slammed his Honda right into the right side of the tailgate. The impact was hard enough for the GMC driver to take action to keep his truck on the road.

Speed Demon was knocked out by the crash, but he was still on the bike as it coasted down the roadway. With no time to react, the tractor-trailer knocked the motorcycle over and sent the unconscious rider down to the pavement. He further explained in the video’s description:

My accident from about 4 months ago. I call it an accident but it was clearly my fault. Too much confidence for too little skill. Thankfully made it out alive, and didn’t lose any limbs. 20+ fractures in my face, broke arm in half in two different places, collapsed lung, broken rib, two fractured spine discs.

It’s good that Speed Demon acknowledged that his actions caused the crash. The collision could have easily ended with him under the wheels of the tractor-trailer. He’s fortunate that he can hope to get on a motorcycle again.

