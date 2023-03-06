WATCH: Motorcyclist fleeing police hit by truck in Volusia County, deputies say

A motorcyclist is facing a string of charges after deputies said he tried to speed away from a traffic stop.

Police released dash camera video that shows a motorcycle running a red light, directly into the path of an oncoming pickup.

Volusia County deputies said a group of motorcyclists were popping wheelies and driving recklessly Friday night.

Police said Joshua Richardson survived that crash.

Deputies said he ran away after the crash but was quickly arrested.

