Watch: Motorcyclist pushes Mass. trooper into road running from traffic stop

A still from dashcam footage shared by MSP.

Dashboard camera footage released by the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) shows a routine traffic stop turning into a risky encounter between a state trooper and a motorcyclist that went awry on July 5 in Wakefield, about 15 miles north of Boston.

The clip, which is just over one minute, begins as the officer is exiting his vehicle and approaching a man on a motorcycle at an intersection. As the light turns green, the cyclist beings to drive forward but is stopped by the trooper, who grabs onto the handlebars.

A brief struggle ensues where it appears the driver is trying to shake the officer off, but then he seems to give up momentarily as the trooper speaks into the radio on his shoulder. As the officer stands in front of the motorcycle, hands on the front, to block a potential exit, the driver begins to accelerate once more.

The two cross the road, the officer walking backwards until he loses his grip and the driver is able to drive past him down a connecting roadway.

According to a media release from the MPS, the driver was originally pulled over due to erratic driving and was ordered to turn off the engine and dismount the motorbike. The 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, traffic violations and failure to cooperate with police.

