Watch: Motoring school encourages drink driving to highlight dangers

A reporter was encouraged to sample several drinks before taking the wheel - RKB NEWS

A Japanese driving school is plying motorists with alcohol before putting them on the road to highlight the dangers of booze-fuelled journeys.

Chikushino Driving School has worked with local police in Fukuoka Prefecture to introduce the novel scheme.

It requires drivers to negotiate a series of driving tests while sober and then a second time – under supervision – after consuming enough alcohol to put them significantly over the legal limit.

In the UK, the consumption limit for drivers is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while in Japan the limit is a stricter 15 milligrams per 100 millilitres.

The project was initially aimed at local people but has now attracted wider attention, including from regional media outlets.

Yuichiro Kodama, a reporter from Fukuoka Broadcasting Corporation, sailed through the tests on the school’s private course before having a drink, smoothly negotiating tight S-turns, a 90-degree turn on a narrow road and a slalom between coloured cones.

After a 90 minute break, during which he consumed a can of beer and five whiskies with soda, his performance was noticeably impaired.

He crushed a cone, drove into poles marking the edge of the road while attempting to get through a tight turn and then reversed off the road again as he was trying to extricate himself. At one point on the course, he appeared close to falling asleep.

‘My hands are cold’

Hyelim Ha, a reporter with the Mainichi newspaper, experienced similar problems as he attempted the course under the watchful eye of Shojiro Kubota, the deputy head of the school.

After a can of beer, a glass of plum liqueur and a shot of shochu, a traditional liquor – all in the space of an hour – Ms Ha had reached double the legal limit.

“My hands are cold and my heart is beating fast”, she said, but added she felt able to drive.

That confidence was misplaced, however, as a colleague in the car reported Ms Ha repeatedly accelerating and slowing down on a straight stretch of road without any obstacles.

And while she successfully completed the slalom section of the course without mishap, Mr Kubota was forced to intervene as Ms Ha approached the S-turns.

“You were entering the curve at a faster speed than before drinking,” he said. “You also turned too widely and the vehicle strayed into the opposite lane.”

The demonstration also highlighted one of the biggest problems associated with drink-driving, Mr Kubota said.

“Even though it slows the skills that people need for driving, such as cognitive capacity, judgement and vehicle manoeuvring ability, the driver assumes they are driving safely – and that is the danger of drunken driving”, he said.

Tragedy in Hakata Bay

The campaign is part of an effort by police in Fukuoka to raise awareness of drink-driving seven years after an accident that claimed the lives of three children.

Akio Ogami had been driving his car across a bridge over Hakata Bay when it was rammed from behind by a car driven by Futoshi Imabayashi, then a 22-year-old who worked for the city government.

The car was forced off the bridge and plummeted nearly 50 feet into the bay before it quickly sank.

Imabayashi was given a 20-year prison term after being found guilty of causing the deaths of the three children – aged 1, 3 and 4 – while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Fukuoka police told the Mainichi newspaper that they are seeing an increase in people caught by officers while significantly above the legal limit to drive.

Frequent drunk-drivers who are yet to be involved in an accident often assume that they will be able to avoid any such incidents or arrest in the future, police said.

Police statistics indicate that the likelihood of a traffic accident leading to a fatality is seven times higher in a collision that involves a driver who has been drinking in comparison with a sober driver.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.