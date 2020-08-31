How to watch 'Mulan' on Disney+

The countdown to the premiere of "Mulan" is officially on.

The live-action film premieres on Disney+ for Premier Access subscribers on Sept. 4. Premier Access costs $29.99, and those who purchase it will be able to watch the movie as many times as they'd like.

Meanwhile, Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. There is also a bundle option that features Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month.

PHOTO: Matchmaker (Pei-Pei Cheng), Xiu (Xana Tang), Wuwei (Rosalind Chao) and Mulan (Yifei Liu)appear in this scene from Walt Disney's MULAN. (Disney)

"Mulan," which stars Yifei Liu in the title role, was originally supposed to hit theaters in March. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date was moved several times before Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek announced in an earnings call earlier this month that it would premiere in the U.S. on Disney+ instead.

However, the film will be released in theaters in certain international markets.

PHOTO: Yifei Liu plays the role of Mulan in a scene from Disney's MULAN. (Disney)

Similarly, "Hamilton," which was originally set to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, was fast-tracked to be released on the streaming service just in time for Independence Day 2020. Chapek said during the earnings call that Disney+ has seen a boom in subscribers thanks in part to "Hamilton" and Beyoncé's "Black Is King," which hit the service on July 31.

Disney+ now has 60.5 million subscribers, according to Chapek.

Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America" and ABC News.

