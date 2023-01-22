How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, will begin to stand trial starting Monday, Jan. 23, in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh was indicted last year by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office in the grisly shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul, on the family’s 1,700-acre Colleton County estate the night of June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He remains jailed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, but is expected to be in the Colleton County courtroom, on Hampton Street in Walterboro, every day.

He is being represented by veteran trial attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, a state senator, and Jim Griffin.

The trial starts Monday with jury selection, and is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

Read more: Clashes, crowds set to mark opening of Murdaugh double murder ‘trial of the century’

Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Murdaugh’s trial for murder is scheduled to begin Jan. 23, 2023 in Walterboro.

How to watch

Court TV, a broadcast network, will stream the Murdaugh trial every day.

Viewers can access the stream for free by going to the website courttv.com.

Courtroom developments and insight also can be found on The State’s homepage, found at thestate.com.

Chief Attorney for the South Carolina Attorney General, Creighton Waters, presents arguments during a hearing concerning the upcoming trial of Alex Murdaugh in the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday Dec. 9, 2022.

Who to watch

A team of reporters from The State newspaper and the Island Packet will report live developments from inside and outside the Colleton County Courthouse.

You can follow them individually on Twitter for courtroom and trial developments, and through The State’s account and Instagram.

You also can sign up for The State’s daily Murdaugh newsletter.

John Monk: @jmonkatthestate

Bristow Marchant: @BristowatHome

Ted Clifford: @ted_clfrd

Blake Douglas: @Blake_Doug918

Joshua Boucher, photographer: @JAABPhoto

Olivia Ali: @OliviaNAli