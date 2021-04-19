Watch NASA attempt history with test flight of remote-control Mars helicopter Ingenuity

Peter Weber
·2 min read

NASA will attempt to fly a remote-control helicopter on Mars early Monday, aiming for humanity's first powered, controlled flight on another planet. The solar-powered lightweight helicopter, Ingenuity, hitched a ride to Mars on the belly of the Perseverance rover, which will help Ingenuity communicate with mission control and also record the test flight from about 330 feet away. NASA will try to get Ingenuity to rise to about 10 feet above the Martian surface, hover for about 20 seconds, then land back at its airfield in Jerezo Crater.

Ingenuity is the product of six years of work at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. This will be the second attempt to get it in the air, after a "watchdog" timer glitch forced NASA to call off an April 11 test flight. NASA successfully tested the rotors on Friday, and it has a plan and a backup plan for Monday's flight, wrote MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL. If Plan A doesn't work, Perseverance will send Ingenuity an update for its flight control software, putting off the test flight for several more days.

"Our team considers Monday's attempted first flight like a rocket launch: We're doing everything we can to make it a success, but we also know that we may have to scrub and try again," Aung wrote in an April 17 post. "In engineering, there is always uncertainty, but this is what makes working on advanced technology so exciting and rewarding. We have to continually innovate and develop solutions to new challenges. And we get to try things others have only dreamed of."

The test flight will commence at about 3:30 a.m. EDT, but the data and images won't reach Earth for another few hours. NASA's JPL will broadcast the flight starting at 6:15 a.m. EDT, and you can watch the livestream below.

More stories from theweek.com
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching
Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office
7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

Recommended Stories

  • Mars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for NASA

    NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment on Monday as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. A modest debut is likewise in store for NASA's twin-rotor, solar-powered helicopter Ingenuity. While the mere metrics may seem less than ambitious, the "air field" for the interplanetary test flight is 173 million miles from Earth, on the floor of a vast Martian basin called Jezero Crater.

  • Watch NASA attempt to fly the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

    NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the planet's thin air on Monday, achieving the first powered flight on another planet. The mini 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) copter named Ingenuity, in fact, carried a bit of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. “Altimeter data confirms that Ingenuity has performed its first flight, the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet,” said the helicopter’s chief pilot back on Earth, Havard Grip, his voice breaking as his teammates erupted in cheers.

  • Stone Age house painstakingly recreated by archaeologists using bone tools and ancient materials

    A vast Stone Age house has been reconstructed using only the prehistoric tools and techniques that our ancestors would have recognised 5,000 years ago. Makeshift bone chisels and stone axes have created an entire thatched timber building at Butser Ancient Farm in the Hampshire South Downs. In a groundbreaking project, archaeologists followed evidence from the remains of an actual house found in Berkshire in 2012 – the home of early farmers around 3,800 BC. The building is covered with a shaggy thatch of water-reed that comes right down to the ground from the roof. Claire Walton, archaeologist at Butser, told The Telegraph that it looks just like Doogle, the long-haired dog from The Magic Roundabout, the children’s television classic. “Somebody pointed that out and I can't get it out of my head now, but it is a good analogy," she said. She spoke of her astonishment over how efficient the most basic ancient tools proved to be. “People always call it the Stone Age, which is such a misnomer because we discovered that bone makes such a useful tool," Mrs Walton added. "What normally is discovered are the stone tools and hand-axes, and not things like bone chisels. We actually used bone chisels, for example to make holes into which we drove pegs. Bone chisel turned out to be remarkably effective with almost no preparatory work to [it]… That was quite revelatory.” Replicating the skills of early Neolithic man, the archaeologists used stone hand-axes to shape the timbers and, for more detailed elements – such as a decorative hazel feature above the doorway, pictured below – they split hazel using a piece of flint.

  • SpaceX's NASA contract has sparked reaction from industry figures seeking details. Blue Origin says it is 'looking to learn more about the selection.'

    NASA entered exclusive negotiations with SpaceX for a $2.9 billion contract, excluding Blue Origin and Dynetics after their first bids were too high.

  • Nasa's Ingenuity Mars helicopter set for first flight

    The US space agency is ready to attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

  • Super Typhoon Surigae rapidly intensifies to a Cat. 5 near Philippines

    Super Typhoon Surigae surged in intensity from a Category 1 storm on Friday to a beastly Category 5 monster on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 190 mph with higher gusts. Why it matters: This storm — known as Typhoon Bising in the Philippines — is just the latest of many tropical cyclones to undergo a process known as rapid intensification, a feat that studies show is becoming more common due to climate change. It weakened slightly, to the equivalent of a strong Category 4 storm, on Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The storm set a record for the strongest tropical cyclone during the month of April anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere.The storm will recurve out to sea just northeast of the Philippines, sparing the disaster-prone country from its worst impacts, but it will bring heavy rains, high seas and gusty winds to some areas. It may also help shake up weather patterns far downstream, including across North America, over the next few weeks. Details: The storm maxed out at the top end of the scale according to techniques that meteorologists use to estimate storm intensity via satellites, scoring an 8 out of 8 on one particular metric, which is unusual. Of note: Since aircraft do not fly into West Pacific typhoons the way they do in the Atlantic, we may never know how strong Super Typhoon Surigae was, and it's possible the 190 mph intensity was an underestimate.By the numbers: The storm is the first Category 5 tropical cyclone (a category that includes hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones) to occur in 2021. Typically, each year sees about 18 Category 4 and 5 storms around the world. The storm jumped from a 90-mph Category 1 storm Friday to a 180-mph Category 5 super typhoon 24 hours later, a staggering rate of intensification that is more than double the criteria for rapid intensification. The storm further intensified to an estimated maximum sustained winds of 190 mph by Saturday evening. Chart showing satellite-based intensity estimates of Super Typhoon Surigae, including the sharp jump during the past 24 hours. Chart: University of Wisconsin/CIMSSDriving this news: The number of high-end tropical cyclones is increasing as the world continues to warm.Projections show that future Atlantic hurricane seasons, for example, could bring a greater proportion of Category 4 and 5 storms, though it's not yet clear if the total number of storms will increase. There is evidence, including from the record 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, that more storms in the North Atlantic Ocean basin are undergoing rapid intensification, which can be extremely dangerous if the intensity ramps up near land.Super Typhoons like Surigae feed off warm ocean waters and humid air masses, both of which are increasingly abundant as sea and air temperatures warm in response to human-caused global warming. The bottom line: Super Typhoon Surigae is passing east of the Philippines on Sunday, and is close enough to bring dangerously high surf, heavy rain and gusty winds to eastern and northeastern portions of the country, including the eastern Visayas and Bicol region.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • One year into the pandemic - wages holding steady for retail cashiers

    During March 2021, the advertised pay levels for cashier positions across the US was $11.25 per hour, only 1.3% higher than one year previously. Labor market intelligence firm Greenwich.HR analyzed advertised pay levels for over 70 thousand online job listings across 415 metro and rural markets. They found that across the US wages for this bellwether hourly position have remained constant in spite of difficulties employers are having as they try to fill jobs and increased pressure in many cities and states calling for higher minimum wage.

  • NASA astronaut returns safely to Earth after six months in space

    Astronaut Kate Rubins arrived in a parachute landing southeast of the town Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

  • India coronavirus: Delhi announces lockdown as Covid cases surge

    With record daily spikes all last week, the Indian capital is now the worst-hit city in the country.

  • NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter will attempt to fly again on Monday, following several delays

    After a few setbacks, Nasa's helicopter will finally get on its way, following its landing with Perseverance back in February.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • Inside the chaotic 23-person race for a single House seat in Texas

    Experts say the unpredictable special election may fail to provide clues to key questions surrounding the 2022 midterms.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter makes maiden flight on Mars

    It became the first aircraft to fly on another planet.

  • New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users.

  • Navalny's team calls protests amid reports of failing health

    Activists for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday called for massive protests in the heart of Moscow and St. Petersburg as Navalny’s health reportedly is deteriorating severely while on hunger strike. The 44-year-old Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most visible and persistent critic, started a hunger strike more than three weeks ago to protest prison authorities’ refusal to allow him to be seen by a private doctor for diagnosis of severe back pain and loss of feeling in his legs; the Russian penitentiary service says he is getting adequate care. There was no immediate comment from police or government officials about the call for protests, but the response is likely to be harsh.

  • Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase reunion makes sense even if Bengals QB isn’t pushing for it

    The Cincinnati Bengals reuniting Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in the 2021 NFL draft makes too much sense.

  • Lions mock draft watch: CBS makes questionable moves in 7-round mock

    CBS has released their latest 7-round mock draft, but left many holes and questions surrounding the Detroit Lions selections.

  • 7 teens arrested in connection with carjackings, assaults in Delaware

    Delaware State Police have announced that seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with several carjackings and violent attacks in the First State.

  • 5 women accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment

    Police say they took approximately $500 in cash along with a purse, jewelry and a credit card.