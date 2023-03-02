NASA and SpaceX launch Russia, UAE, US astronauts to International Space Station

Jamie Groh and Emre Kelly, Florida Today
·4 min read

BREVARD, Fla. — An international crew of three astronauts and a cosmonaut launched from Kennedy Space Center early Thursday, kicking off a roughly six-month science mission to the International Space Station.

At 12:34 a.m. ET, a Falcon 9 rocket vaulted off pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center with NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission, the seventh flight under contract between the agency and California-based company. Onboard were NASA's Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

"Once more unto the breach, dear friends," mission commander Bowen, quoting Shakespeare's "Henry V," said just before liftoff. "Crew-6 is ready to launch."

The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage was brand new and successfully landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship stationed several hundred miles downrange in the Atlantic Ocean. The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, previously flew three missions: Demo-2 in 2020, Crew-2 in 2021, and Axiom's private Ax-1 mission last year. Dragon is slated to dock with the ISS at 1:17 a.m. ET Friday.

After reaching orbit, Hoburg had plenty of praise for the hardware: "As a rookie flyer, that was one heck of a ride. It's an absolute miracle of engineering and I just feel so lucky that I get to fly on this amazing machine," he said.

Crew-6's four astronauts are a truly international team:

  • NASA's Stephen Bowen (commander): From Cohasset, Massachusetts, Bowen is a veteran of three space shuttle flights and helped construct the International Space Station more than two decades ago. He is a retired Navy captain and became the first submarine officer selected for astronaut duty in 2020. He has three children with his wife, Deborah.

  • NASA's Warren "Woody" Hoburg (pilot): From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Hoburg is a commercial pilot and was an aeronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology when he was selected for NASA's astronaut class in 2017. Crew-6 marks his first spaceflight.

  • Sultan Alneyadi, a mission specialist, is the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates to fly on Dragon. His flight was organized by Axiom Space, a private company that partners with NASA to offer trips to the International Space Station to non-NASA organizations. He's flying the first long-duration International Space Station mission for any astronaut from an Arab nation. Before becoming an astronaut, he was a communications engineer in the UAE armed forces.

  • Andrey Fedyaev (mission specialist): Fedyaev, formerly a major in the Russian air force, was selected as a cosmonaut in 2012. Crew-6 is his first mission. He's the second cosmonaut to fly on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule as a swap partnership between NASA and Roscosmos, the country's space agency.

NASA and SpaceX previously tried to launch Crew-6 on Monday, Feb. 27, but an issue with the system that ignites the Falcon 9 rocket's Merlin main engines forced teams to stand down and troubleshoot. NASA astronaut Raja Chari, who flew the Crew-3 mission in November 2021, said during the agency's broadcast the issue was narrowed down to oxidation of lines that carry TEA-TEB, or triethylaluminium and triethylborane, to the pad.

TEA-TEB ignites on contact with air, allowing the Merlin engines to fire and produce up to 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

"Much appreciated call for the scrub the other night," Bowen, previously a space shuttle astronaut, said just before Thursday's liftoff. "It was a great call and a good learning opportunity for the crew and I think for the teams."

The Space Coast's next high-profile mission, meanwhile, will be launched by a newcomer: Relativity Space is targeting no earlier than 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, for the first launch of its Terran rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 16.

At 110 feet in height, Terran 1 is about half the height of SpaceX's Falcon 9 and United Launch Alliance's Atlas V. But Relativity says the rocket is mostly 3D printed – 85% by mass. The cutting-edge process means rockets can be built in weeks instead of months or years and uses fewer parts.

Relativity prints its rockets and engines in California before shipping them via truck to the Cape.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.

Contact Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @EmreKelly.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX and NASA launch US, international astronauts to space station

Recommended Stories

  • Alice, Darling

    In the taut thriller ALICE, DARLING, Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick (“Up in the Air”) stars as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and

  • The Mandalorian season 3 time jump explained

    The Mandalorian is back for season three, with the first episode dropping today (1st March) on Disney+. However, you may have some questions when you watch it.

  • SpaceX Rocket Launches Crew to International Space Station

    SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission for NASA took off from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, early Thursday morning, March 2, carrying four crew bound for the International Space Station (ISS).Footage from the launchpad in Titusville shows the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.The SpaceX Crew-6 mission was carrying two NASA astronauts, one from the United Arab Emirates, and one Roscosmos cosmonaut.Crew-6 was scheduled to arrive at the space station at 1:17 am Eastern Time on March 3.The first attempted Crew-6 launch, on February 27, was scrubbed shortly before liftoff due to ground tech issues. Credit: NASA via Storyful

  • SpaceX ready to retry launching NASA's next space station crew

    Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was ready to try again at sending NASA's next long-duration crew of the International Space Station to orbit on Thursday, about 72 hours after a first attempt was scrubbed due to a clogged filter in the launch system. Two NASA astronauts will be joined by a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates for a six-month science mission made up of experiments ranging from human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity. The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, was set for liftoff at 12:34 a.m. EST (0534 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • Biden Says Republicans Are Coming for Medicaid and Obamacare, Too

    President Joe Biden continued his attacks on Republicans Tuesday, warning in a speech from Virginia Beach, Virginia, that some in the GOP would raise health care costs, cut vital programs like Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act and cause millions of people to lose their medical insurance. The president also kept up his focus on the deficit, continuing an effort to claim the mantle of fiscal responsibility and paint Republicans as endangering the full faith and credit of the country. Biden is s

  • How to Plan the Perfect Multi-island Trip to Hawaii

    These eight tips will help you travel between Hawaii's islands with ease.

  • SpaceX launches latest space station crew to orbit for NASA

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (Reuters) -Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched a four-man crew to orbit en route to the International Space Station early on Thursday, with a Russian cosmonaut and United Arab Emirates astronaut joining two NASA crewmates for the flight. The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, lifted off at 12:34 a.m. EST (0534 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • What is consciousness? ChatGPT and advanced AI might redefine our answer

    ChatGPT and other new chatbots are so good at mimicking human interaction that they’ve prompted a question among some: Is there any chance they’re conscious?

  • Taiwan says 25 Chinese planes, 3 ships sent toward island

    China sent 25 warplanes and three warships toward Taiwan on Wednesday morning, the island's Defense Ministry said, as tensions remain high between Beijing and Taipei’s main backer Washington. The ministry said 19 of those planes crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone while the ships were continuing to operate in the Taiwan Strait. It said Taiwan responded by scrambling fighters, dispatching ships and activating coastal missile defense systems to “closely monitor and respond.”

  • These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor

    Millions of people will be heading somewhere sunny in the coming weeks, trading winter storms for sunshine – but not all spring break getaways are created equal.

  • US approves selling Taiwan munitions worth $619 million

    The U.S. has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, including $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets, in a decision likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory. The State Department said in a statement Wednesday night it had approved sales of missiles to be used with the F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. Taiwan is unofficially supported by the U.S. and has a fleet of F-16s bought from the U.S. Tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest level in years over American support for the self-governed island, including visits by high-ranking politicians, and a host of other issues, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the U.S. before being shot down last month.

  • Updates: NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches astronauts from Kennedy Space Center

    Liftoff of Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon! Crew-6 successfully launched from Florida at 12:34 a.m. EST Thursday with three astronauts and one cosmonaut.

  • JWST spies hulking galaxies near the dawn of the universe, upends settled science yet again

    In the original Quantum Leap (now streaming on Peacock!), which aired from 1989 to 1993, Dr. Sam Becket (Scott Bakula) uses an experimental machine to travel through time and space, temporarily leaping into the lives of unsuspecting people. Each episode saw Beckett in a unique high stakes scenario, tasked with putting the timestream back onto its proper path, and hoping that the next leap would take him home. By the end of the fifth season, when the show was cancelled, Becket had yet to make it

  • Watch SpaceX deploy its 1st V2 mini Starlink internet satellites in orbit in this stunning video

    Spectacular video shows SpaceX deploying the first set of a new generation of Starlink internet satellites after a launch from Florida Monday (Feb. 27).

  • Scientists reveal secrets of mysterious 'mermaid mummy' discovered in Japan

    Japanese scientists have solved the mystery of the “mermaid mummy” that has long been an object of worship at a temple in Okayama Prefecture. After a year of scientific analysis, researchers concluded on Feb. 7 that the supposedly 300-year-old "mummy" is actually a molded object made out of paper, cloth, cotton and other real biological components. The “mermaid mummy,” which measures around 1 foot, was previously found in a paulownia box with a note that read: “A mermaid was caught in a fishing net on the coast of Tosa Province (present-day Kochi Prefecture) between 1736 and 1741.”

  • China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology, study says

    China has a "stunning lead" in 37 out of 44 critical and emerging technologies as Western democracies lose a global competition for research output, a security think tank said on Thursday after tracking defence, space, energy and biotechnology. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said its study showed that, in some fields, all of the world's top 10 research institutions are based in China. The study, funded by the United States State Department, found the United States was often second-ranked, although it led global research in high-performance computing, quantum computing, small satellites and vaccines.

  • SpaceX astronaut missions for NASA: Crew-6 updates

    Read the latest news about SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station for NASA.

  • Venus and Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

    People, even without a telescope, will see the astronomical phenomenon by looking west after sundown.

  • The sun is about to get more active than it has for a decade — and it could lead to power outages, grounded flights, and stunning auroras

    The sun is entering a peak of activity that will last a few years. This could disrupt grids and ground planes. Here's why.

  • Applied Materials to Challenge ASML’s Grip With New Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc. has begun selling a chipmaking machine designed to decrease the industry’s reliance on ASML Holding NV and more cheaply produce the kind of ultra-powerful semiconductors that can handle artificial intelligence tasks.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals L