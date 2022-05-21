Watch nearly 300 people do the Wobble dance together in Des Moines
With around 300 participants, the group failed to break the current Wobble world record of 2,241 participants dancing in Cincinnati in 2014.
With around 300 participants, the group failed to break the current Wobble world record of 2,241 participants dancing in Cincinnati in 2014.
Ten people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting in San Bernardino Saturday.
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of shooting love rival Anna Moriah Wilson dead after allegedly learning she was having an affair with her boyfriend
Jackson Heidesch had an emotional day, having to re-run the 800 and winning a state title.
Ex-chief political correspondent for Fox, Carl Cameron, torched his former employer for airing dangerous rhetoric
David Benavidez boldly sent a message to his rivals in both deed and words Saturday. First the super middleweight contender delivered a short, but fearful beating against overmatched David Lemieux before the fight was mercifully stopped in the third ...
Jurickson Profar and Wil Myers didn't hold back when talking about Giants fans throwing baseballs and beer bottles on the field Friday night.
Warm and cloudy going into overnight, with rain chances decreasing into the night and will gradually increase going into the morning.
Rudy Giuliani, who as a lawyer for then-President Donald Trump pushed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election, met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the interview said Saturday. The interview with Giuliani took place virtually and lasted for much of the day on Friday, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. Giuliani had been scheduled to meet with the committee earlier this month, but a spokesperson for the panel said that meeting was rescheduled.
A critical look at the past week in boxing GOOD David Benavidez's brutal knockout of David Lemieux on Saturday can't be described as his finest performance because of Lemieux's limitations. But it sure was spectacular. Benavidez unleashed a torrent ...
Incident occurred in January
Bickering with DeAngelo from the bench, chirping at Domi and the Hurricanes during the press conference.
Clowney spoke highly of Cleveland to Watson before the QB waived his no trade clause and took less money and years to return to the team:
A wild crash took out All-Star Race favorites Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott before the end of the second stage Sunday night at Texas.
The incident caused both the White Sox and Yankees benches to clear in the middle of the game.
Thousands of people waving flags poured into the streets of Vietnam's capital Hanoi and other cities after the SEA Games hosts beat fierce rivals Thailand 1-0 in the men's football final on Sunday.
NBA ponders next move as escalating fines, now up to $100,000, haven't seemed to deter Dallas bench players from standing up during playoffs.
An interesting conversation between crew chief Mark Davis and Theo Pinson occurred before Game 3 in Dallas.
Jenna Johnson fooled ESPN broadcasters with her catch at the wall during the Crimson Tide's NCAA regional game against Stanford on Saturday.
ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele was hospitalized with apparent facial injuries Thursday after a wayward golf ball struck her in the […] The post ESPN anchor Sage Steele hospitalized, recovering after hit with golf ball at PGAs appeared first on TheGrio.
After more than two years of reports, rumours and promises from within, the Saudi rebel circuit will finally announce players who will officially play in their opening LIV Golf Invitational next month in Hertfordshire.