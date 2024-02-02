WATCH: North Texas police officer uses Heimlich maneuver to save woman choking on I-20

Body-camera and dashcam video released this week by the Mansfield Police Department shows an officer give life-saving aid to a woman who was choking behind the wheel on Interstate 20 in North Texas.

On Jan. 13, Mansfield Officer Chad Stevens was traveling eastbound on I-20 near Anglin Road when he saw a white sport utility vehicle driving in the left lane with hazard lights on, the department said in a news release Thursday. Stevens turned on his emergency lights and pulled in behind the SUV.

When the driver got out of the vehicle, she was holding her throat and gasping for breath, according to Stevens’ dashcam video. Stevens instructed the woman to turn around and then performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The woman, identified in the news release only as Samantha, told Stevens that a vehicle swerved in front of her and she’d breathed in quickly and started choking on her chewing gum. Samantha said she’d been driving with her hazard lights on for around 15 minutes, hoping someone would stop to help her.

“I was looking for anybody,” she said.

Mansfield police released dash and bodycam video that shows Officer Chad Stevens perform the Heimlich maneuver to save the life of a woman named Samantha who was choking on chewing gum on a highway.

