How to watch the November Democratic debate

Democratic presidential contenders will face off for the fifth time on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET in a debate co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. The primary debate will feature 10 candidates fielding questions from four woman moderators and comes just 100 days before the first primary contest in Iowa.

Wednesday night's stage will feature former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); billionaire Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. That's the same lineup as October minus former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who has since dropped out of the race, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who failed to qualify.

Expect Buttigieg to be a major focus in this debate, as he's surprisingly risen to the top of recent primary polls in Iowa but failed to replicate that performance among black voters in the early primary state of South Carolina. Meanwhile, Biden's post-debate email mistakenly sent earlier in the day suggests he'll be focusing his attacks on Warren.

You can find the debate on both MSNBC's and the Post's websites starting at 9 p.m. ET.

