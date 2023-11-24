WATCH: NYPD helps couple with proposal at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — A Texas couple announced their engagement at one of the biggest holiday events in the country, all thanks to the NYPD.

The New York Police Department said it helped a woman named Kimberly propose to her girlfriend Margaret while they visited the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from Houston, Texas.

Video uploaded by the NYPD showed the couple dancing in the parade with the Ceremonial Unit when the music stopped, allowing Kimberly to hold her now-fianceé’s hand and ask her the big question.

Margartely then says yes and jumps up and down as the crowd cheers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.