WATCH: NYPD holds press conference on stabbing of 2 workers inside Museum of Modern Art
The NYPD's John Miller provides an update on the incident.
Visitors were evacuated from the Museum of Modern Art on March 12 following a stabbing inside the museum, reports citing police said.Footage by @tinarook shows visitors leaving the museum on Saturday afternoon.Police officials said two people suffered injuries from a stabbing around 4 pm inside the museum, NBC New York reported.The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said a “police investigation” was underway and asked the public to avoid the area of 53rd Street between 5th & 6th Avenue.UPDATE: According to the NYPD, two employees at the museum were stabbed and taken to a nearby hospital after the suspect tried to enter the museum. They said suspect tried to gain entrance to the museum although his membership had “expired” due to two previous incidents of disorderly conduct. Police said they were still trying to locate the suspect as of Saturday afternoon. Credit: @tinarook via Storyful
The NYPD said a “police investigation” was underway in Midtown following reports of an emergency evacuation of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Saturday afternoon, March 12.Video from Alyssa Katz and THE CITY shows museum-goers evacuating onto the sidewalk on 53rd Street in Midtown. Authorities said to expect traffic and emergency vehicles in the area.This is a developing story. Credit: Alyssa Katz/THE CITY via Storyful