WATCH: NYPD holds press conference on stabbing of 2 workers inside Museum of Modern Art

Storyful

Visitors were evacuated from the Museum of Modern Art on March 12 following a stabbing inside the museum, reports citing police said.Footage by @tinarook shows visitors leaving the museum on Saturday afternoon.Police officials said two people suffered injuries from a stabbing around 4 pm inside the museum, NBC New York reported.The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said a “police investigation” was underway and asked the public to avoid the area of 53rd Street between 5th & 6th Avenue.UPDATE: According to the NYPD, two employees at the museum were stabbed and taken to a nearby hospital after the suspect tried to enter the museum. They said suspect tried to gain entrance to the museum although his membership had “expired” due to two previous incidents of disorderly conduct. Police said they were still trying to locate the suspect as of Saturday afternoon. Credit: @tinarook via Storyful