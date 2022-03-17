Watch: Oconee County sheriff speaks about the arrest made in 2021 RaceTrac shooting death

Oconee County Sheriff James Hale held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the arrest of former UGA football player Ahkil Crumpton, who is suspected in the 2021 shooting death of RaceTrac clerk Elijah Wood.

A shell casing was matched to the one found at the scene by federal agencies, producing the link between Crumpton and the shooting in the Athens area.

“For the past year, we have seen the pain, agony and frustrations this murder has brought to Elijah’s family, friends and to our community,” the sheriff said about the case that generated a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the killer's identity.

The arrest was made in Philadelphia, Pa. and was announced via the Oconee County Sheriff's Office Facebook on Wednesday. For more details, see the breaking news story posted to OnlineAthens.com.

Watch the press conference from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office below.

Who is Elijah Wood?

Wood was a 23-year-old Watkinsville resident who was shot and killed on March 19, 2021 while working at the RaceTrac gas station on US Hwy 441 in Oconee County.

Who is Ahkil Crumpton?

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an agency had arrested Ahkil Crumpton, of Philadelphia, Pa., as the suspect in the RaceTrac shooting death. In the initial announcement, OCSO noted that Crumpton was a former UGA football player, who was with the Bulldogs in 2017-2018.

According to his GeorgiaDogs.com profile, Crumpton played in 24 games for Georgia. He previously played for a junior college before transferring to UGA.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Watch video: Sheriff speaks about arrest in RaceTrac shooting