WATCH: ODOT camera captures moments semi crashes on I-75 in Dayton, killing 2

Two men are dead after a semitrailer overturned and came to rest on an off-ramp embankment on Interstate 75 in Dayton early Thursday morning.

An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash. News Center 7 obtained a copy of the video through a public records request.

Police and medics were dispatched to the crash on I-75 over Stanley Avenue around 4 a.m., according to Dayton Police Lt. David Matthews.

“The semi-truck apparently lost control and rolled off the highway into an embankment near the entrance ramp of Stanley [Avenue],” Matthews said.

The semi was heading northbound on I-75 in the first lane from the east shoulder and when at Stanley Avenue left the east side of the roadway, collided with the guardrail, the bridge wall barrier, went over the bridge wall, and struck a utility pole and overhead sign support, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The video shows the moments the semi hits the guardrail and goes over the bridge wall.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of the crash Friday as 34-year-old Jason Loyer and 59-year-old Rickey Loyer, both of Ontario.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.