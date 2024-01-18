WATCH: ODOT truck hit by vehicle

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a plow was hit by a pickup truck.

The video was shared to ODOT Cleveland’s X, formally Twitter, account, on Wednesday.

>> RELATED: WATCH: SUV slams into ODOT truck

“We can speculate on exactly what happened here, but the fact of the matter is that if you move over or slow down when you see flashing lights, then things like this won’t happen,” ODOT said. “These are free lessons that other people are teaching you. Don’t end up like this.”

ODOT shared a similar video last week.

We can speculate on exactly what happened here, but the fact of the matter is that if you move over or slow down when you see flashing lights, then things like this won't happen. These are free lessons that other people are teaching you. Don't end up like this. #MoveOverSlowDown pic.twitter.com/a6WKf4F3Kb — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 17, 2024