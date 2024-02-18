WATCH: Officer’s car flips while chasing stolen U-haul

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A scary moment caught on an officer’s dashcam shows his patrol vehicle overturn during a high-speed chase of a stolen U-haul earlier this month.

Footage released by the Tontitown Police Department in Arkansas on Feb. 7 shows several officers pursuing suspects in a U-haul van who were traveling at speeds over 120 mph.

The pursuit began with another police department nearly 60 miles west of Tontitown, who chased the suspects on U.S. Highway 412. During the chase, the driver struck a vehicle head-on and continued fleeing officials.

The officer used a TVI to end the chase, which resulted in his car flipping and rolling several times before the car came to a rest in the grassy shoulder area.

Officers arrested Robert Mercier, 21, and Trenton Johnson, 21, from Michigan, who were taken to the local detention center. In total, they struck four Tontitown patrol vehicles, along with more cars from other agencies.

Inside the van, police found firearms and “Molotov cocktails,” also known as improved flammable devices.

The two suspects were charged with three counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, possession of destructive devices, felony fleeing, second-degree battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

They were also wanted in Michigan for trying to run over several officers.

Police said the officer who overturned was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

