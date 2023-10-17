How to watch 'Ohio Decides: An Issue 1 Forum,' discussing abortion amendment

TechCrunch

X has a new plan to boost payers for its X Premium subscription offering and it's...Paris Hilton. The company formerly known as Twitter has partnered with the entrepreneur and media icon on a number of new initiatives, including now, a custom Paris pink X icon exclusively for X Premium subscribers. The deal is the latest in the recently announced, wide-ranging partnership between Hilton's 11:11 media company and X, which also includes plans for Hilton to work with X on live video, live commerce, X Spaces (live audio) and more.