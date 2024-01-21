Watch: Ohio GOP Senate debate prep at FOX 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Coming up Monday, FOX 8’s Joe Toohey is co-moderating a debate between the three leading Republican candidates in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race.

Debate countdown: Just days until GOP Senate candidates face off at Fox 8

Preparations are already underway this weekend. In the media player above you can watch a timelapse video of our studio getting ready for the big event.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno and State Sen. Matt Dolan are all hoping for a chance to try to unseat longtime Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

The hour-long debate begins at 7 p.m. Monday and can be seen on Nexstar stations and their websites across the Buckeye State.

