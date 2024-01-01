WATCH: Ohio state troopers catch loose pig at McDonald's drive-thru

A pig recently went hog-wild at a McDonald's drive-thru in Ohio last week, prompting state troopers to capture the wayward animal.

Ohio State Highway Patrol shared video of the adorable incident on Thursday. The confrontation happened in Enon, outside of Springfield.

The footage shows a trooper and the pig's owner leading the defiant animal away from the fast-food restaurant.

"Darn it," the pig's owner is heard saying in the video. The oinking pig trotted to the side of the road before being transported back to his owner.

"There was a bit of oinking around in Springfield this week after a pig got loose and went hog wild," Ohio State Highway Patrol said in the Facebook post. "Fortunately, Springfield Post troopers were able to assist the owner and get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody."

"In the end, the trooper & pig seemed to a-boar each other," the post added.

Ohio State Highway Patrol shared a photo of a trooper petting the pig's muddy face.

Troopers were able to lead the defiant animal away from the McDonald's.

There are no additional details about the incident at this time.





