Watch: Oklahomans dub mysterious loose bovine 'Thundercow'

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Residents near an Oklahoma lake have reported numerous encounters with a mysterious creature -- a loose cow that has been wandering the area for more than a year.

Locals living near Lake Thunderbird in Norman said the bovine, dubbed "Thundercow" by fans on social media, often is seen grazing next to the water during the day, but at night the cow has been known to wander through their neighborhoods.

Resident Natalie Bevill had an encounter with Thundercow in December.

"She just sort of popped out of nowhere. It startled us because it's a loose cow and it's pitch-black outside," Bevill told KOCO-TV.

"I was like, 'You know what, I can post on the neighborhood Facebook page just to kind of put out an alert,' and when I did that, that's when I started getting post after post after post in response telling me, 'Oh, hey, that's just Thundercow.'"

Bevill said she didn't make any photos or video of the cow, but the bovine visitor left plenty of evidence.

"Not only were there hoof prints, but she left a nice little cow patty behind," Bevill said.

Local resident Jessica Kelley said multiple attempts have been made to capture the cow, but the elusive animal remains free.

Residents said they have not been able to determine Thundercow's origins, as no one has come forward to claim ownership.