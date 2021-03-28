How to watch opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a disturbing video kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during a fatal May 2020 arrest. Floyd's death in police custody drew outrage and a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice.

Court begins session Monday at 9 a.m. local time (10 a.m. ET), and opening statements are expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET). Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

How to watch the trial of Derek ChauvinWhat: Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin stands trial in the death of George FloydDate: Opening statements begin Monday, March 29, 2021. The trial is expected to run Monday-Friday for 2-4 weeks.Time: Court session begins at 9 a.m. local time (10 a.m. ET) Monday; Opening statements begin at 9:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET)Location: Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis, MinnesotaOnline stream: Live on CBSN Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury selection took more than two weeks to complete. Fifteen jurors were selected, though one will likely be dismissed at the beginning of the proceedings, leaving 12 jurors and two alternates to hear the case. The nine women and six men range in age from 20s to 60s. Nine are White, four are Black and two identify as multiracial.

The city of Minneapolis announced in the midst of jury selection that it would pay a $27 million settlement to Floyd's family.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

