WATCH: Orange County deputies looking for person seen on video attempting to abduct child

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a person who was caught on video attempting to kidnap a child.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive in the Azalea Park area.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows the victim walking alone as the suspect approaches from the opposite direction. The suspect can be seen grabbing the victim by the head before the two walk out of the frame together.

HELP ID: Someone tried to kidnap a child near Semoran Blvd. & Dahlia Dr. in East Orange County. The suspect was driving what detectives believe is a white Toyota RAV4. The child was able to get away. If you have information, please contact @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/KxViWI0lzZ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 11, 2022

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was eventually able to escape.

The next video clip shows the suspect driving away from the area in what the sheriff’s office says appears to be a white Toyota RAV4.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or their car to contact Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Tips can be left anonymously, and could be eligible for a reward if they lead to an arrest.

