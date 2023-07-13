WATCH: Orlando carjacking suspect found hiding under RV

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office used their helicopter to help Orlando police officers catch the suspect in a violent vehicle theft Monday.

Orlando police responded to the 400 block of North Orange Blossom Trail just after midnight Monday for reports of an armed carjacking.

The victim told responding officers he was removing items from the trunk of his 2019 black Ford Mustang when a man later identified as 38-year-old Larry Burris approached and began to hit him in the head with a handgun. The victim told police Burris then took his phone, wallet and car keys.

The victim’s daughter, who was also in the car, told police she tried to run away and call 911, but Burris ran up behind her and hit her in the back of the head with the gun as well.

The second victim said Burris kicked her in the chest then took her cell phone and purse before leaving in the black Mustang.

Larry Burris, 38, charged with carjacking with a firearm, among other crimes.

With help from Seminole County’s “Alert” helicopter, officers later found the Mustang backed into the driveway of a home on West Central Blvd. near Exploria Stadium.

Video from the helicopter released by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows Burris running from the driver’s side of the Mustang and attempting to hide under an RV parked at a neighboring home.

An Orlando police officer and her K9 partner, Ace, responded to the scene and took Burris into custody.

A search of the mustang yielded a Ruger .380 pistol under the driver’s seat that had been reported stolen out of Orange County. They also found the purse and cell phone belonging to the second victim.

While searching the area where Burris was found, officers also found the first victim’s wallet and credit cards. His phone was found between a fence and the RV where Burris was hiding.

After being treated for injuries sustained during the arrest, Burris was charged with a long list of crimes including carjacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated battery with a firearm and resisting arrest.

He’s being held in the Orange County jail on no bond.

Watch the full video below:





