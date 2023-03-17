WATCH: Osceola deputies use helicopter, K-9 to catch burglary suspects after high-speed pursuit

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said three car burglary suspects are in jail after they tried to speed away from deputies.

Investigators said they witnessed the suspects burglarizing several vehicles in the Poinciana area.

The sheriff’s helicopter followed the get-away car as spike strips flattened the tires.

The three men ran into a wooded area.

That’s when K-9 Nero went to work and chased down the suspects.

All three men are now facing burglaries and resisting arrest charges.

