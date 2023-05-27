WATCH: OSHP troopers assist Dayton police with arrest of male suspect

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers assisted Dayton Police in the arrest of a male suspect.

>>WATCH: OSHP uses helicopter to find suspects after chase in Dayton

Drone video from the OSHP Aviation Unit shows troopers working to apprehend a male suspect earlier this month that was attempting to flee and elude officers during a vehicle and foot chase, according to a post on the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

Video footage shows the suspect’s vehicle going in the wrong direction.

At one point, the man got out of the car and tried to get away on foot.

That’s when officers surrounded and arrested him.

Information about why the suspect ran from police or what he has been charged with was not available.



