WATCH: OSHP uses helicopter to find suspects after chase in Dayton

Video from the sky shows moments an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter helped officers stop suspects during a chase in Dayton.

The chase happened on May 2 around 7:30 p.m., according to helicopter camera footage released by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The footage shows a black car racing through a residential area of west Dayton, narrowly avoiding police and other cars.

>>Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, leading officers on chase in Greenville

OSHP’s Aviation Unit is able to tell Dayton police officers on the ground where the car is going.

At one point the two suspects ditch the car and start running in the area of Hillcrest Avenue.

The helicopter’s thermal camera catches the suspect hopping a fence in the backyard of a home on Alpine Way.

Officers are able to find one of the suspects and take them into custody.

Information about why the suspects ran from police or the charges they face was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.