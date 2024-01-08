Watch party rundown: Where you can catch the Huskies in the National Championship

Husky fever comes to a head today, as the University of Washington takes on Michigan for a shot at the college football national title.

For anyone who didn’t make the journey to Houston, there are still plenty of options to catch the action on television from Bellingham down to Tacoma. Check out the full list of UW watch parties below.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m.

Bellingham

Boundary Bay Brewery

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Bothell

Good Brewing Barrel House 18204 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell, WA 98012

Tickets: $15

Everett

Historic Everett Theatre

2911 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201

Tickets $15

Regal Cinema - Everett

1402 Everett Mall Way #133, 98208, Everett

Seattle

Seattle Center Armory (free)

305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

Seattle Public Library (free)

1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Redhook Brewlab and Kobo Pizza (tickets $25 pre-sale, $30 at door)

706 East Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122

Regal Cinema – Thornton Place

316 NE Thornton Place, 98125, Seattle

Husky Union Building (HUB) (free)

UW Campus 4001 E Stevens Way NE, Seattle, WA 98195

Old Stove Brewing Co. - Shipping Canal (free)

600 W Nickerson St, Seattle, WA 98119

Tacoma

Poquitos Tacoma 649 Division Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403

Tickets $10 pre-sale, $15 at door

The Grand Cinema

606 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402

Tickets $20

Emerald Queen Casino

2920 E R Street, Tacoma, WA 98404

Free – 21+

University of Michigan Watch Parties

Redmond

JJ Mahoney’s Irish Pub (free)

8932 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052