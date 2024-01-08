Watch party rundown: Where you can catch the Huskies in the National Championship
Husky fever comes to a head today, as the University of Washington takes on Michigan for a shot at the college football national title.
For anyone who didn’t make the journey to Houston, there are still plenty of options to catch the action on television from Bellingham down to Tacoma. Check out the full list of UW watch parties below.
Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m.
Bellingham
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225
Bothell
Good Brewing Barrel House 18204 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell, WA 98012
Tickets: $15
Everett
2911 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201
Tickets $15
1402 Everett Mall Way #133, 98208, Everett
Seattle
Seattle Center Armory (free)
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109
Seattle Public Library (free)
1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
Redhook Brewlab and Kobo Pizza (tickets $25 pre-sale, $30 at door)
706 East Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122
316 NE Thornton Place, 98125, Seattle
Husky Union Building (HUB) (free)
UW Campus 4001 E Stevens Way NE, Seattle, WA 98195
Old Stove Brewing Co. - Shipping Canal (free)
600 W Nickerson St, Seattle, WA 98119
Tacoma
Poquitos Tacoma 649 Division Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403
Tickets $10 pre-sale, $15 at door
606 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402
Tickets $20
2920 E R Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Free – 21+
University of Michigan Watch Parties
Redmond
JJ Mahoney’s Irish Pub (free)
8932 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052