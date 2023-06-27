Watch as pedestrians dodge driver doing ‘donuts’ at busy Florida intersection, cops say

An illegal street race in Florida came to a screeching halt when police and deputies descended on multiple locations simultaneously, arresting 15 people and seizing eight cars, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Among those arrested was an 18-year-old driver who was recorded doing “donuts” in the middle of an intersection while other participants blocked travel lanes, officials said.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows eight spectators stood in the intersection, dodging the blue Ford Mustang as it whirled in circles. One of the eight people waved a flag in front of the car, like a bullfighter, the video shows.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the intersection of Madison Avenue and South 50th Street (also known as U.S. 41), near Tampa, officials said.

“The driver fled when deputies attempted a traffic stop. The HCSO Aviation Unit tracked the car until it stopped, and deputies could arrest the driver,” officials said.

The arrest happened as the driver was attempting to hide his car in the backyard of a home, video shows. The driver was charged with fleeing to elude and unlawful racing on a highway, officials said. His passenger was also arrested, officials said.

Deputies and Tampa police teamed up for the operation, after learning on social media that an illegal street racing event was being staged, officials said.

“The ‘Tampa Bay Wet-N-Wild’ social media event encouraged street takeovers and reckless driving,” the sheriff’s office said.

Fifteen people were arrested and eight cars seized after Hillsborough County deputies learned an illegal street race was being staged in Tampa area, officials say.

“Information was shared via social media apps, and drivers were urged to meet at illegally shut-down intersections in order to race and perform vehicle stunts such as ‘donuts’ in front of spectators.”

Multiple locations were hit simultaneously in Hillsborough County, resulting in 15 arrests and 23 citations, including both drivers and spectators.

No injuries were reported among participants or drivers, officials said.

One of the drivers crashed while trying to outrun deputies, officials said.

Officials said charges against the suspects included:

illegal street racing

unlawful racing-spectator

unlawful racing-driver/vehicle

unlawful racing on a highway

operating an unregistered vehicle

fleeing to elude

“several drug charges”

“To see these (drivers) doing it in broad daylight, shows how little they care about the deadly consequences that could come from their activity,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release.

“The actions of these street racers not only disturb the flow of traffic but endanger the lives of those who come out to watch, the drivers and passengers involved, and innocent, law-abiding citizens who are either in their cars or walking and biking in those areas.”

