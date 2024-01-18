Watch: Pelicans talk record night against Charlotte, upcoming matchup with Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In Monday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the New Orleans Pelicans attempted 23 three-pointers. In Wednesday’s 132-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the Pelicans knocked down a franchise-record, 25 triples.

Wednesday’s performance was an impressive one for a team that now averages 31.5 three-point attempts per game.

The Pelicans have now won 7 of their last 10 games and improve to 13-8 at home, 5th in the Western Conference standings.

Friday night their four-game homestand continues with the Phoenix Suns.

That game tips off at 7 p.m.

