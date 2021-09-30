WATCH: Pelosi fumbles through end of presser ahead of infrastructure vote

What’s going on here with Nancy Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/FHE0ouLrFK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fumbled with her words and face mask at the conclusion of a press conference Thursday on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The California Democrat appeared distracted as she thanked the crowd, with somebody out of the camera shot apparently drawing her attention, and then told reporters to "think positively."

She then attempted to put on her mask, first accidentally covering her entire face with it before realizing it was upside down.

Moments earlier, Pelosi spoke about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, indicating she planned to hold a vote on the bill later in the day despite several far-left Democrats maintaining they will vote against it.

"We are on the path to win the vote," Pelosi said. "I don't want to consider any option other than that."

“We are proceeding in a positive way to bring up the [infrastructure] bill … in a way that can win,” she continued. “It’s impossible, though, to persuade people to vote for the [infrastructure bill] without assurances that the [budget] bill will occur.”

