  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WATCH: Pelosi fumbles through end of presser ahead of infrastructure vote

Matthew Miller
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fumbled with her words and face mask at the conclusion of a press conference Thursday on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The California Democrat appeared distracted as she thanked the crowd, with somebody out of the camera shot apparently drawing her attention, and then told reporters to "think positively."

WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS BIDEN TURNED DOWN GENERALS' ADVICE ON TROOP WITHDRAWAL

She then attempted to put on her mask, first accidentally covering her entire face with it before realizing it was upside down.

Moments earlier, Pelosi spoke about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, indicating she planned to hold a vote on the bill later in the day despite several far-left Democrats maintaining they will vote against it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"We are on the path to win the vote," Pelosi said. "I don't want to consider any option other than that."

“We are proceeding in a positive way to bring up the [infrastructure] bill … in a way that can win,” she continued. “It’s impossible, though, to persuade people to vote for the [infrastructure bill] without assurances that the [budget] bill will occur.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Nancy Pelosi, Face masks, Infrastructure

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: WATCH: Pelosi fumbles through end of presser ahead of infrastructure vote

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi says she'll push ahead with infrastructure vote despite opposition from progressives

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she still planned to hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal Thursday, even as dozens of Democrats say they will vote against it, appearing to doom the bill.

  • Pelosi expects House vote on infrastructure bill

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC News congressional correspondent Rachel Scott that she expects the House will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday.

  • Live updates: Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, as infrastructure remains uncertain

    House and Senate votes came before Congress's midnight deadline for a federal government shutdown; infrastructure and budget bills remain unsolved.

  • Manchin Drops a Bomb on Dem Spending Plans

    Will they or won’t they? It’s still not clear whether Democrats will vote tonight on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Progressives are still threatening to block the legislation as they look for assurances that centrists will support a larger package focused on liberal priorities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly been working furiously to secure votes for the infrastructure bill and she insisted Thursday that her plan was still to hold a vote on the legislation as promised.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims 'a lot of lobbyists love' Dems opposing reconciliation bill

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez insinuated on The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday, that a small number of her Democratic colleagues in Congress may be looking to sink the reconciliation bill due to their close ties to lobbyists and campaign contributions. “We have a vast majority of Democrats, about 96%, that are in agreement of the entire agenda. Now, a very small handful of Democrats, about 4% of the party, are trying to essentially split these two priorities up,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I personally don't think it's an accident that the ones that a lot of lobbyists love are in the much smaller, underfunded bill, that don’t make prescription drugs easier to buy and more affordable, etcetera.” Ocasio-Cortez, along with other progressive Democrats, believe the reconciliation bill, which would address climate change and prescription drug prices, needs to be bundled with the bipartisan infrastructure bill. She believes that Democrats with ties to the fossil fuel industry and the pharmaceutical industry, like Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema respectively, are looking to split the bills so they can pass the infrastructure bill, but not the reconciliation bill. “What they want is to split them apart,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “force a vote on the first one, and because we have such narrow margins in the Senate and the House, the read that we have is that they'll just dump the second one. Leave the other one out to dry, and just never actually vote on it.”

  • Pelosi's archbishop calls for 'campaign of prayer and fasting' over speaker's support for abortion

    The top Catholic official in Nancy Pelosi's home district called for a "massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting" to change the House speaker's mind on abortion.

  • Pelosi still planning on infrastructure vote Thursday despite progressive opposition

    A high-stakes moment for President Joe Biden's agenda and maybe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's most formidable challenge yet arrived Thursday with her saying she plans to go ahead with a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill -- despite progressive Democrats vowing to defeat it. Earlier, as she arrived on Capitol Hill, pressed by a reporter that the bill is facing "insurmountable opposition at the moment," Pelosi responded that it's "our plan" to bring the bill to vote Thursday, her self-imposed deadline. Speaker Nancy Pelosi confident that the House will vote on infrastructure bill today: "That's our culture…We go in it to win it."

  • Durham Issues New Subpoenas in Probe of FBI Russia Investigation, Targets Clinton Campaign Law Firm

    Special Counsel John Durham has reportedly handed down a new set of subpoenas, including to a law firm with ties to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

  • Senate plans vote to avert government shutdown

    The Senate will vote as early as Wednesday on legislation to extend government funding beyond a Sept. 30 deadline, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced.

  • US general: Afghan collapse rooted in 2020 deal with Taliban

    Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 U.S. agreement with the Taliban that promised a complete U.S. troop withdrawal. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that once the U.S. troop presence was pushed below 2,500 as part of President Joe Biden's decision in April to complete a total withdrawal by September, the unraveling of the U.S.-backed Afghan government accelerated.

  • 'That changes today': Letitia James slams Andrew Cuomo for not taking 'responsibility for his own conduct'

    New York Attorney General Letitia James went on the offensive Wednesday for the first time since former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned due to an explosive report from James's office.

  • Fact check: Infrastructure bill wouldn't impose 'driving tax' of 8 cents per mile

    The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill does not include a "driving tax." It includes a voluntary pilot program to study a per-mile user fee.

  • Democrats' retirement plan mandate is 'pretty heavy-handed,' expert says

    Part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package moving through Congress would make workplace retirement savings plans mandatory.

  • China manufacturing unexpectedly shrinks, services offer support

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September due to wider curbs on electricity use and elevated input prices, while services returned to expansion as COVID-19 outbreaks receded, offering some relief to the world's second-biggest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.6 in September versus 50.1 in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday, slipping into contraction for the first time since February 2020. China's economy rapidly recovered from a pandemic-induced slump last year, but momentum has weakened in recent months, with its sprawling manufacturing sector hit by rising costs, production bottlenecks and electricity rationing.

  • Why September Shouldn't Make You Panic About the Stock Market

    Fears circled around a number of issues affecting the stock market, including inflation, immense liquidity in the monetary system, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a general concern about lurking traps that might not yet even be known. Losses for the month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were substantial, ranging from 4% to 5%.

  • Pelosi promises House vote on Thursday for infrastructure bill, but so far it hasn’t happened

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's remarks come as progressive House Democrats look set to block the infrastructure bill, already passed by the Senate, unless the party’s $3.5 trillion package targeting “human infrastructure” moves ahead in tandem. Meanwhile, moderate Democratic senators remain opposed to the larger measure’s price tag.

  • LSU Morning Rush: Two players to return against Auburn

    The top stories of the day including two LSU Tigers return on Saturday.

  • Maine, Nebraska remain Electoral College battlegrounds after redistricting

    The only two states that award electoral votes by congressional district redrew their maps this week, mostly leaving the battleground seats intact.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.42, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day.

  • GM's Barra looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.