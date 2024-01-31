Watch: Pipeline explosion sends flames shooting 500 feet high near Oklahoma Panhandle

A pipeline explosion near the Oklahoma panhandle Tuesday night created flames over 500 feet tall.

Several Oklahoma fire departments responded after a reported pipeline explosion caused massive flames Tuesday night in the panhandle.

The Booker Fire Department responded to a pipeline explosion north of Darrouzett, Texas near the Oklahoma panhandle Tuesday night.

Videos shared by fire departments at the scene show flames shooting into the sky, with officials saying it's about 500 feet tall. The videos showing the massive flames were shot from three miles away, according to the Booker Fire Department's Facebook page.

Crews from several departments were at the scene, according to the fire department, and were staged a safe distance away.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A pipeline explosion near the Oklahoma panhandle Tuesday night created flames over 500 feet tall.

A pipeline explosion near the Oklahoma panhandle Tuesday night created flames over 500 feet tall.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Natural gas explosion in Oklahoma: Pipeline causes 500-foot flames