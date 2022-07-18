WATCH: Pittsburgh police detectives free raccoon with head stuck in jar

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

It was an unusual day at the office on Sunday for two Pittsburgh Police homicide detectives.

Detective Eddie Fallert spotted a raccoon in distress on the North Side with a plastic jar stuck on its head. He immediately called Detective Bobby Shaw who arrived with a box of tools from Pittsburgh Police Headquarters on Western Avenue.

The two of them worked together to remove the jar.

Watch the videos shared by Pittsburgh police below:

