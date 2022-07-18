WATCH: Pittsburgh police detectives free raccoon with head stuck in jar

It was an unusual day at the office on Sunday for two Pittsburgh Police homicide detectives.

Detective Eddie Fallert spotted a raccoon in distress on the North Side with a plastic jar stuck on its head. He immediately called Detective Bobby Shaw who arrived with a box of tools from Pittsburgh Police Headquarters on Western Avenue.

The two of them worked together to remove the jar.

Watch the videos shared by Pittsburgh police below:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell UPMC doctor killed in Pine Township crash; status of second victim unknown Local councilwoman facing charges after police say she punched an officer VIDEO: Pennsylvania state police step up enforcement of Move Over Law DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts