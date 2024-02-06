Watch: Pod of killer whales trapped in ice drift in Japan

A pod of killer whales has become trapped and is struggling in drift ice off the coast of Hokkaido in northern Japan.

Footage shows a number of orcas stuck in a small gap between the ice, with rescuers in the town unable to reach them and having to wait for the drift ice to break and release the mammals.

Seiichiro Tsuchiya, a marine life expert, noticed the pod while researching the local sea lion population. “I saw about 13 killer whales with their heads sticking out of a hole in the ice,” he said. “They seemed to be struggling to breathe and it looked like they included three or four calves.”

The drift ice has remained stagnant since Monday with officials saying a lack of wind this week has meant the ice sheets have barely moved. The ice may also have expanded owing to a “wave spray”, or small water droplets from the ocean’s breaking waves.

On average, whales can spend 60 minutes underwater, but killer whales generally stay submerged for only several minutes at a time.

It is not the first time the species has faced difficulty in the same area. In 2005, several died after becoming trapped in sea ice off Rausu in Hokkaido, a popular whale-watching location in the summer.

