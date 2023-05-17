Watch: Police find baby boy abandoned after he’s kidnapped in his mom’s car in Fort Worth

A baby who was kidnapped when his mom’s car was stolen in Fort Worth Monday night was found in a car seat in a nearby ravine, a police bodycam video shows.

The infant was crying when officers found the car seat, rushing to pick him up. “It’s OK, it’s OK,” one of the two officers who find the child said in the video released by police Wednesday. The other officer announced over his radio that they’d found the baby and that he appeared to be OK.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a kidnapping in the 3300 block of North Pecan Street when the mother called and told dispatchers a man had jumped into her car and taken off with her 6-month-old baby boy still in the car, according to police.

The search for the car was immediately bolstered with officers from other divisions including narcotics, gang, and direct response units, according to police. It took them just more than an hour to find the car on Deen Street, but the baby wasn’t there.

A suspect was taken into custody while officers continued searching the area. It took about five minutes for them to find the baby in the ravine. He was taken from there by officers and reunited with his family, apparently unharmed.

According to a police report, 25-year-old Elliot Cain Reyes is facing charges of kidnapping, abandonment or endangerment of a child, and auto theft. He was also wanted on an out of town warrant.