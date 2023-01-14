Watch police dash-cam video when 14-year-old suspect rams Kennewick patrol car

A video shows the moment a 14-year-old shifted into reverse and rammed a police officer’s car on Clover Island in Kennewick. He then led police on a two-mile chase.

Kennewick police released the officers’ body and dash camera footage showing several minutes from the chase starting with the 14-year-old suspect fleeing from officers to when he eventually got out of the Range Rover.

Kennewick police were looking for the car after a 24-year-old woman messaged someone that she needed help because the young teen wasn’t letting her out of the SUV, Sgt. Chris Littrell told the Herald. The person called 911 at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The Range Rover had been stolen in Kennewick two days earlier and when police had tried to stop it earlier in the week, the driver fled.

The footage that was shared on Friday, shows an officer spotting the SUV about 9:50 p.m. The car begins to drive away as an officer activates his emergency lights

A Kennewick police car was rammed while officers were investigating a report of woman being held against her will on Clover Island in Kennewick.

“He’s leaving,” the officer said as he follows the car through Clover Island parking lot. “It looks like he’s about to head ... off the island.”

Just after he says that, the SUV comes to a sudden stop, the backup lights came on, the SUV slams backward onto the hood of the police car and drives off.

After an outburst, the officer follows as the SUV speeds off the island.

The officer had some minor injuries and was treated later at a local hospital.

The next video clip shows the SUV drive over a spike strip laid across the road by officers. Two front tires are punctured but the driver doesn’t stop.

Clover Island is in downtown Kennewick along the Columbia River.

He continues south across Columbia Drive and onto Washington Street as rubber falls off of his wheels.

He reached speeds up to 60 mph. Officers continued to chase him because he was suspected of violent crimes.

The final clip shows the Range Rover stopped on the 1700 block of Gum Street and the teen driver climbing out.

Littrell said Monday that while it was initially reported that the woman was being held against her will, she denied that when she talked with police.

The teen was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude police and driving without a valid license.