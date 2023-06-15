Watch: Police fail to stop ‘cowboy’ saw gang behind oak tree massacre

Sawn down tree

Police failed to stop more than 100 trees being chopped down by “cowboy chainsaw operators” at a site in south London, eyewitnesses have said.

A total of 131 trees were felled on Saturday morning at the site next to Cator Park in Beckenham, south-east London, despite local activists claiming a protection order was in place.

Local dog walker Lenny Burns called the police after witnessing the first few dozen trees being cut down by who he described as “complete cowboy” operators using chainsaws and handsaws early on Saturday morning.

Diggers were also seen at the site, which is privately owned but designated as Metropolitan Open Land, meaning it has the same status as green belt land.

The land is owned by a company registered in Singapore and was bought in 2013 for £10,000.

Local activists had secured tree protection orders that were placed on the site last Wednesday, after noticing a handful of trees had been felled in previous weeks.

A police officer arrived on the site shortly after Mr Burns first called and told a man on the site to stop the work.

But the chainsaw operators resumed cutting down the trees, felling another hundred or so, after the lone police officer left, according to Mr Burns. Police later returned around two hours later and arrested a man in his 30s.

“I got there about 8am, and I could hear the chainsaws,” Mr Burns said. “They had three bouncers on the gates and the tree protection orders had been ripped down.”

“From my first call I thought it was about 30 trees down, and in the extra two hours it was now near 150, so they did far more damage in the time the police knew about it,” he claimed.

In a statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called on the morning of Saturday, 10 June to Cator Park, Beckenham, over a dispute relating to the felling of trees that were alleged to be under a protective order.

“Officers responded and spoke to a man, aged in his 30s, advising work to cease.

“Officers returned after they were informed that the felling had continued. One man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken into custody. He was later released on bail.

“A number of items of tree felling equipment were seized.”

Total of 131 protected trees ‘destroyed’

A spokesman for Bromley Council said, “We are aware of this very sad incident, which can only be described as environmental destruction, where 131 protected trees have been destroyed.”

“This was a thriving young woodland that was valued by many locally and we are now investigating what has happened here.”

“This is a serious matter, with anyone who is found guilty of committing an offence which contravenes Section 210 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 being fined up to £20,000 at a Magistrates Court or an unlimited fine at Crown Court.

“We are grateful to local residents who have already come forward to help with that investigation, which is at its early stages.”

