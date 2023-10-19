WATCH: Police pursuit that ran through college campus ends with Cocoa man’s arrest

Videos show a wild police pursuit from over the weekend that landed a Cocoa man in jail.

The driver’s wild ride started near Cocoa Beach, passed through a campus of Eastern Florida State College, and ended in Cocoa with four flat tires.

A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dash camera captured video of an orange Kia fleeing from deputies and Cocoa police late Sunday night through a campus of Eastern Florida State College.

Deputies said they first tried to stop the driver near the intersection of North Atlantic Avenue and the Cocoa Beach Causeway where he admitted to drinking.

“The deputy was walking back to his car to run his license and see if it was valid, and those types of things he took off at a very high rate of speed driving very erratically,” said Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit went onto State Road 520 out of Cocoa Beach, through Merritt Island, and into the city of Cocoa, where local police joined the pursuit.

The pursuit finally came to an end near Clearlake Road and Minnie Drive, where 44-year-old Steven Hann was taken into custody.

