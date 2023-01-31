WATCH: Police release intense video of Lakeland shooting that left 11 injured

Lakeland police released video from a drive-by shooting that left 11 people injured Monday afternoon.

In the video, captured on a nearby security camera, you can hear several gunshots followed by screaming from witnesses.

The car, a dark-colored Nissan, then drives away from the area.

At a press conference Tuesday, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said an officer on patrol found a vehicle earlier that morning they believe was the same one seen in the video.

On Monday, officers responded to Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street in Lakeland just after 3:45 p.m for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a total of 11 victims, two of whom had critical injuries.

Chief Taylor said all the victims were adult males between the age of 20 and 35.

Investigators said they believe there may be as many as four suspects still at large.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to the suspects being identified and arrested.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you can call 8-00-226-TIPS, dial **TIPS from your cellphone or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click “Submit A Tip.”

Marijuana was found on the scene, police said.

