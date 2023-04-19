Watch: Police release video, timeline of events before Brandon Zapata died at La Gran Plaza

Fort Worth police on Wednesday released video and a timeline as their investigation continues in the death of 20-year-old Brandon Zapata, who was detained by security including an off-duty officer at La Gran Plaza.

The April 11 confrontation at the shopping center was captured on video, including one that a bystander shared with the Star-Telegram on Tuesday. Zapata’s family said they believe that security — including the off-duty Fort Worth police officer — used excessive force. Witnesses said Zapata was struggling to breathe, but his cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police said they released the additional footage, which includes security video, on Wednesday in an effort to be transparent.

In a news release accompanying the video, police said that the incident began when La Gran Plaza security guards noticed Zapata “causing a disturbance” near the mall’s carousel. Security guards saw Zapata “acting erratic” and requested assistance from a Fort Worth Police Department officer who was working there in an off-duty capacity, police said.

Security guards and the FWPD officer “attempted to provide Mr. Zapata with assistance, but Mr. Zapata became combative,” the release said. “To ensure the safety of patrons and Mr. Zapata, the FWPD officer and La Gran Plaza security personnel attempted to place Mr. Zapata in handcuffs. During this encounter, Mr. Zapata became unresponsive and officers immediately began providing emergency medical aid.”

Zapata’s family said they were told he died while still at the shopping center, but he was officially pronounced dead after he was transported to a hospital.

“The Fort Worth Police Department Major Case Unit is working hard to gather all available information about this incident,” police said. The completed investigation and evidence will be turned over to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review and presentation to a grand jury, which is the standard operating procedure of the department, police said.

Story continues

On Tuesday, officials with the police department’s Major Case Unit met with Zapata’s family to review the available videos and answer their questions.

Police said they can’t comment on Zapata’s cause of death because the autopsy report is incomplete. But “preliminary information indicates Zapata experienced a medical emergency,” police said.

The following is a timeline of events based on preliminary information, according to police.

At 12:48 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department received a 911 call from a person reporting someone was fighting with a FWPD officer who was working at La Gran Plaza in an off-duty capacity.

FWPD officers were dispatched at 12:52 p.m.

MedStar was notified at 12:53 p.m.





FWPD officers arrived at 12:57 p.m. and found the off-duty officer inside the building with Zapata.





At 12:58 p.m., Zapata became unresponsive and officers began CPR.





Fearing Zapata might be under the influence of a narcotic, officers administered Narcan at 1:02 p.m.





Officers continued to provide medical assistance to Zapata until Medstar personnel arrived on the scene and took over care at 1:05 p.m.





Zapata was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at 1:47 p.m.





The Major Case Unit asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or has video to call investigators at 817-392-4438.