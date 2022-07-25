Watch: Police search for motorcyclist who fled cops in White Settlement

White Settlement police asked for help Monday to identify a motorcyclist who fled police after an officer tried to make a traffic stop.

Police released images of the suspect from a dashboard camera and they also released a video of the brief chase.

Police stopped the chase after the suspect veered off onto Interstate 30.

A White Settlement police officer tried to stop the motorcyclist just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of White Settlement Road.

The motorcycle was not displaying registration or a license plate, police said.

The operator of the motorcycle refused to yield to the officer and a chase started, but it lasted only a few minutes and crossed several streets, police said in a news release.

The fleeing motorcyclist entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 and the pursuit was terminated out of abundance of caution for public safety, police said.

The motorcyclist was described as a man, possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a black helmet, black shirt, shorts, and a white and red backpack with a drawing of a woman on the back.

Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the motorcycle was stolen.

The man faces charges of evading arrest and detention in a vehicle, which is a felony, White Settlement police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact Sgt. Michelle LeNoir at mlenoir@wspd.us or by calling 817-246-7070.

Tipsters can also contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading the identity and successful prosecution of this suspect.