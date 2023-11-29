Watch: Police wrangle loose cow next to Saskatchewan highway

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police inn Saskatchewan responded to an "udderly bizarre call for service" and ended up wrangling an escaped cow.

The Saskatoon Police Service said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report of a cow that escaped from a trailer and wandered into a nearby roadway.

A video from the scene shows officers wrangling the cow in a grassy area next to the highway.

"What did the Constable say to the cow? It's time to moove along," the post said. "Yesterday, an udderly bizarre call for service found officers corralling an escaped cow back into its trailer."