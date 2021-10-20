Watch the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Set a 7:09.3 Nürburgring Lap Time

Photo credit: Porsche

The 718 Cayman GT4 is one of our favorite new cars from Porsche right now. Its mid-engine layout, fantastic flat-six engine, and buttery-smooth six-speed gearbox are enough to get anyone with a love for driving excited. For the first time ever, the company is preparing to release an RS version of the 718 GT4 for its most track-obsessed clientele. It's already set a blisteringly quick Nürburgring lap time.

Porsche announced today the 718 GT4 RS has set an official lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife of 7:09.3 at the hands of development driver Jörg Bergmeister. Onboard video of the lap can be seen above. The only modification, Porsche says, was a racing bucket installed for the driver's safety. The lap was set on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which will be available to customers as an option once the car goes on sale.

That 7:09.3 time was set using the modernized method for recording laps, which includes the straightaway at the beginning of turn 13. If Porsche were going by the old method of recording 'Ring laps, which removes that straightaway, the GT4 RS set a lap time of 7:04.5. That's 23.6 seconds quicker than the normal 718 GT4 and less than 10 seconds slower than the mighty 918 Spyder.

"The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is an uncompromising driving machine," Bergmeister said in a statement. "It feels as nimble as a go-kart on mountain roads, yet is impressively stable and well-balanced on the racetrack. Otherwise, such a lap time wouldn’t even be possible."

Bergmeister has spent over 500 hours behind the wheel of the GT4 RS during testing and development so far, according to Porsche.

"The GT4 RS is one of the sharpest cars Porsche has ever developed," Bergmeister added. "And you really have had to experience the breathtaking noise it makes for yourself."

Porsche has yet to release a full list of specs for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, though we expect it to retain a version of the standard GT4's naturally aspirated flat-six engine, tuned for more power and response. From the spy videos we've seen, expect to see more aero, a wider track, and a dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard.

