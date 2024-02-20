How to watch Premier League Darts 2024 – TV schedule, streaming options and event tickets

There's been a big upswell of interest in watching the Premier League lately — and we're not talking about football.

The Premier League Darts season is well underway, with Night 4 of the competition almost upon us. Since Michael Smith claimed the honours on Night 1 in Cardiff, the reigning champion, Michael van Gerwen, has begun to show his class. The Dutchman beat Luke Littler 6-5 in the Final on Night 2 in Berlin, before edging out Luke Humphries by the same margin on Night 3 in Glasgow.

Humphries and Littler will be frustrated to have missed out on the spoils so far, having thrown the highest averages throughout the competition so far (101.58 and 100.92, respectively).

PDA Premier League Action returns to our screens this Thursday (February 22), when the players will step up to the ockee at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena for Night 4 of the season. Gerwyn Price faces Michael van Gerwen in what looks arguably to be the pick of the Quarter-Finals on the night in Newcastle.

Darts is the sport of the moment, after Luke Littler, then aged only 16, captured imaginations with his run to the final of the PDC World Darts Championship. Littler was defeated in that tie by Luke Humphries, who is currently the PDC World No 1.

Both players currently occupy mid-table positions in the PDC Premier League Darts table, and both will have 13 further opportunities to gather points throughout the season. Newcastle (February 22) and Exeter (February 29) are the next stops on the tour.

In short, darts fans haven't had it so good since the days when John Lowe faced off against Eric Bristow. We'll be following this year's action closely, and you can do the same by watching Premier League Darts live on TV or in person. This article will take you through some ways to watch, from Sky TV to online streaming.

On a side note, if you're a Sky or NOW viewer, keep an eye out for a new, three-part documentary series on darts, which is currently in production.

Following the success of sports docuseries like Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) and All or Nothing (Prime Video), the mini-series (title TBC) will tell the stories of leading darts players — with 2024 Premier League Darts sure to be a focus.

Premier League Darts 2024 schedule and how to watch live

2024 Premier League Darts is taking place once per week. Having started in Cardiff on February 1, the competition will continue until Play-Offs Night on May 23. The fixtures start at 7pm UK time and always take place on a Thursday.

Here are the dates for your diary:

Night 1, February 1 – Utility Arena, Cardiff (Winner: Michael Smith)

Night 2, February 8 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (Winner: Michael van Gerwen)

Night 3, February 15 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (Winner: Michael van Gerwen)

Night 4, February 22 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Night 5, February 29 – Westpoint, Exeter

Night 6, March 7 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

Night 7, March 14 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night 8, March 21 – 3Arena, Dublin

Night 9, March 28 – SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 10, April 4 – AO Arena, Manchester

Night 11, April 11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Night 12, April 18 – Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam

Night 13, April 25 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Night 14, May 2 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Night 15, May 9 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Night 16, May 16 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Play-Offs Night, May 23 – The O2, London

Watch Premier League Darts live on UK TV

In the UK, Premier League Darts airs on Sky Sports, which has exclusive TV rights to the competition in this part of the world. The same goes for several other PDC tournaments, including:

World Cup of Darts

World Matchplay

World Grand Prix

Grand Slam of Darts

So, if you want to watch Premier League Darts on TV at home, you'll need to subscribe to a TV package that includes Sky Sports.

There are a few different options, including:

Sky Glass package

If you're new to Sky Glass, subscribing to the service gets you a Sky Glass smart TV, plus a selection of TV channels and other content services such as Netflix. The content is streamed directly via the TV, so there's no need for a set-top box or a satellite dish. Just a broadband connection will do nicely.

Sky Sports isn't included by default with Sky Glass, so you’ll need to pay for a Sky Sports subscription as an add-on.

View the latest Sky Glass deals

Sky Stream package

If you're happy with your existing TV, we recommend subscribing to a Sky Stream package instead. It's similar to Sky Glass, but you stream your programming via a Sky Stream box that simply plugs into your chosen telly.

Once again, Sky Sports isn't included by default with Sky Stream, so you'll need to add Sky Sports to your bundle.

View the latest Sky Stream deals

Other TV packages

Sky Sports is available via a handful of TV packages outside the Sky-branded stable — notably including NOW TV, which has a £26/month introductory offer on its package with Sky Sports.

You can also purchase Sky Sports as an add-on to an EE TV (formerly known as BT TV) or Virgin Media subscription.



PDCTV

Sky Sports is great for all-round sports viewing. Its varied roster includes Premier League men's football, selected Women's Super League football games and football from the EFL and the Scottish Premiership to Germany's top flight of men's football, the Bundesliga (featuring former Spurs star Harry Kane — and, if rumours are to be believed, Jadon Sancho will be returning soon as well).

Sky also airs live motorsport, including Formula 1 and IndyCar, selected national and international cricket tournaments and major golf events. As of last year, it also signed a multi-year deal for the rights to the US Open tennis tournament.

But if the only sport for you is darts, you'd be better off getting a PDCTV Membership. This will enable you to stream Premier League Darts, plus other PDC competitions, online.

PDCTV Membership options include:

Annual subscription: £49.99

Monthly subscription: £4.99

Three-day pass: £4.99

Two-day pass: £3.99

Day pass: £2.99

The annual subscription has some side benefits, including early access to event ticket sales.

Pubs and sports bars

Plenty of pubs and sports bars show Premier League Darts on their TVs — although it's not quite as easy to find a venue screening the action as it would be if you were trying to watch the football.

We recommend using a service like FANZO to find out which venues in your area are showing Premier League Darts before you set out to watch the action. Phoning ahead might also be a smart move.

Other PDC darts tournaments on ITV4

The good news for terrestrial viewers (e.g., those using Freeview) is that some PDC tournaments are broadcast on ITV4. These include:

The Masters

UK Open

European Championship

Players Championship Final

World Series of Darts

Watch Premier League Darts live around the world

We're aware some of our international readers are keen to watch darts from their homes around the world. Here's a breakdown of TV channels holding the rights to Premier League Darts in selected darts-loving territories:

Australia: Fox Sports

Austria: DAZN

Belgium: VTM

Brazil: DAZN

Bulgaria: TV Play

Canada: DAZN

Czech Republic: Nova

Denmark: TV Play

Estonia: TV Play

Germany: DAZN, Sport1

Hungary: Prago Sport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN

Latvia: TV Play

Lithuania: TV Play

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky

Norway: TV Play

Poland: TVP

Slovakia: Nova

Switzerland: DAZN

USA: DAZN

Tom Dulat - Getty Images

Premier League Darts 2024 players – who is in the lineup?

Eight darts pros will face off in the 17-week Premier League Darts 2024 tournament, including PDC World Champion Luke Humphries and rising star Luke Littler, who celebrated his 17th birthday earlier this week.

The Premier League Darts lineup comprises the four highest-ranked PDC players plus four wildcards.

Here's the lineup in full (with each player's world ranking as of January 10 shown in brackets):

Luke Humphries (1)

Michael van Gerwen (2)

Michael Smith (3)

Nathan Aspinall (4)

Gerwyn Price (5)

Rob Cross (6)

Peter Wright (8)

Luke Littler (31)

Current world champion Luke Humphries is the favourite to take the top prize — although he'll have stiff competition from the Netherlands' Micheal van Gerwen, who was World No 1 between 2014 and 2021. With that said, we wouldn't bet against the teenage Luke Littler.

Tom Dulat - Getty Images

What is Premier League Darts – how does it work and what is the prize money?

Each night of Premier League Darts 2024 is a mini tournament made up of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

The first four matches of each night are quarter-finals, in which two players go head to head. The winning players progress to the semi-finals, and the semi-final winners progress to the final. All of these ties are best of 11 legs.

Points are awarded to the players based on their placing each night, as follows:

Winner: 5 points

Runner-up: 3 points

Losing semi-finalist: 2 points

After the 16th fixture of the competition (May 16, Sheffield), the four players who have accumulated the highest points totals will progress to Play-Off Night (the season's final event, taking place on May 23 in London).

Play-Off Night follows a simpler format, with semi-finals (best of 19 legs) and a final (best of 21 legs. The winner of the final is crowned Premier League Darts Champion.

Premier League Darts provides a big payday for competitors, with £1,000,000 in prize money up for grabs throughout the competition. The prizes break down is as follows:

Overall winner: £275,000

Overall runner-up: £125,000

Semi-finalist: £85,000

Fifth overall: £75,000

Sixth overall: £70,000

Seventh overall: £65,000

Eighth overall: £60,000

Nightly winner bonus: £10,000

Premier League Darts 2024 draw: When does Luke Littler play against Luke Humphries?

All eight players in the Premier League Darts 2024 tournament are guaranteed to play against every other competitor during the Premier League Darts 2024 season, after the quarter-final draws for each fixture were confirmed on January 23.

The results and fixtures are as follows, with semi-finals and finals to be decided on each night:

Night One Results - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Thursday, February 1

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Rob Cross (3 - 6)

Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall (6 - 4)

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith (5 - 6)

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries (6 - 2)

Semi-Finals

Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price (2 - 6)

Michael Smith v Luke Littler (6 - 5)

Final

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith (2 - 6)

Night Two - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Thursday, February 8

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen (4 - 6)

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price (6 - 5)

Luke Littler v Rob Cross (6 - 5)

Luke Humphries v Peter Wright (6 - 4)

Semi-finals

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith (6 - 5)

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries (6 - 5)

Final

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler (6 - 5)

Night Three - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday, February 15

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross v Michael Smith (6 - 4)

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright (6 - 2)

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries (3 - 6)

Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler (6 - 5)

Semi-finals

Rob Cross v Micheal van Gerwen (4 - 6)

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price (6 - 3)



Final

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries (6 - 5)

Night Four - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Thursday, February 22

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross v Luke Humphries

Peter Wright v Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Night Five - Westpoint Exeter

Thursday, February 29

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Luke Littler v Michael Smith

Night Six – The Brighton Centre

Thursday, March 7

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Littler

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Night Seven - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday, March 14

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Night Eight - 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday, March 21

Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven

Night Nine - SSE Arena, Belfast

Thursday, March 28

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries v Luke Littler

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross v Peter Wright

Night Ten - AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday, April 4

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross

Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Night 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Thursday, April 11

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Luke Humphries

Rob Cross v Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Night 12 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Thursday, April 18

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries

Night 13 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Thursday, April 25

Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Night 14 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday, May 2

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

Night 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday, May 9

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Peter Wright

Luke Humphries v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Thursday, May 16

Fixtures confirmed following Night 15

Play-Offs - The O2, London

Thursday, May 23

Semi-Finals

Final

Premier League Darts 2024 tickets – how can I watch in person?

There's nothing quite like going to see the darts live. You can currently buy tickets to Premier League Darts fixtures via Ticketmaster or SEE Tickets.

Given the current surge of interest in darts, it'd be a good idea to move quickly to secure your tickets. Some Premier League Darts 2024 fixtures have already sold out, according to ticket outlets.

If you need hotel accommodation for a trip to watch Premier League Darts live, you can currently find exclusive package deals via sportsbreaks.com.

