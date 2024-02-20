How to watch Premier League Darts 2024 – TV schedule, streaming options and event tickets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
There's been a big upswell of interest in watching the Premier League lately — and we're not talking about football.
The Premier League Darts season is well underway, with Night 4 of the competition almost upon us. Since Michael Smith claimed the honours on Night 1 in Cardiff, the reigning champion, Michael van Gerwen, has begun to show his class. The Dutchman beat Luke Littler 6-5 in the Final on Night 2 in Berlin, before edging out Luke Humphries by the same margin on Night 3 in Glasgow.
Humphries and Littler will be frustrated to have missed out on the spoils so far, having thrown the highest averages throughout the competition so far (101.58 and 100.92, respectively).
PDA Premier League Action returns to our screens this Thursday (February 22), when the players will step up to the ockee at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena for Night 4 of the season. Gerwyn Price faces Michael van Gerwen in what looks arguably to be the pick of the Quarter-Finals on the night in Newcastle.
Darts is the sport of the moment, after Luke Littler, then aged only 16, captured imaginations with his run to the final of the PDC World Darts Championship. Littler was defeated in that tie by Luke Humphries, who is currently the PDC World No 1.
Both players currently occupy mid-table positions in the PDC Premier League Darts table, and both will have 13 further opportunities to gather points throughout the season. Newcastle (February 22) and Exeter (February 29) are the next stops on the tour.
In short, darts fans haven't had it so good since the days when John Lowe faced off against Eric Bristow. We'll be following this year's action closely, and you can do the same by watching Premier League Darts live on TV or in person. This article will take you through some ways to watch, from Sky TV to online streaming.
On a side note, if you're a Sky or NOW viewer, keep an eye out for a new, three-part documentary series on darts, which is currently in production.
Following the success of sports docuseries like Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) and All or Nothing (Prime Video), the mini-series (title TBC) will tell the stories of leading darts players — with 2024 Premier League Darts sure to be a focus.
Premier League Darts 2024 schedule and how to watch live
2024 Premier League Darts is taking place once per week. Having started in Cardiff on February 1, the competition will continue until Play-Offs Night on May 23. The fixtures start at 7pm UK time and always take place on a Thursday.
Here are the dates for your diary:
Night 1, February 1 – Utility Arena, Cardiff (Winner: Michael Smith)
Night 2, February 8 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (Winner: Michael van Gerwen)
Night 3, February 15 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (Winner: Michael van Gerwen)
Night 4, February 22 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Night 5, February 29 – Westpoint, Exeter
Night 6, March 7 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
Night 7, March 14 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Night 8, March 21 – 3Arena, Dublin
Night 9, March 28 – SSE Arena, Belfast
Night 10, April 4 – AO Arena, Manchester
Night 11, April 11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Night 12, April 18 – Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
Night 13, April 25 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Night 14, May 2 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
Night 15, May 9 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
Night 16, May 16 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Play-Offs Night, May 23 – The O2, London
Watch Premier League Darts live on UK TV
In the UK, Premier League Darts airs on Sky Sports, which has exclusive TV rights to the competition in this part of the world. The same goes for several other PDC tournaments, including:
World Cup of Darts
World Matchplay
World Grand Prix
Grand Slam of Darts
So, if you want to watch Premier League Darts on TV at home, you'll need to subscribe to a TV package that includes Sky Sports.
There are a few different options, including:
Sky Glass package
If you're new to Sky Glass, subscribing to the service gets you a Sky Glass smart TV, plus a selection of TV channels and other content services such as Netflix. The content is streamed directly via the TV, so there's no need for a set-top box or a satellite dish. Just a broadband connection will do nicely.
Sky Sports isn't included by default with Sky Glass, so you’ll need to pay for a Sky Sports subscription as an add-on.
View the latest Sky Glass deals
Sky Stream package
If you're happy with your existing TV, we recommend subscribing to a Sky Stream package instead. It's similar to Sky Glass, but you stream your programming via a Sky Stream box that simply plugs into your chosen telly.
Once again, Sky Sports isn't included by default with Sky Stream, so you'll need to add Sky Sports to your bundle.
View the latest Sky Stream deals
Other TV packages
Sky Sports is available via a handful of TV packages outside the Sky-branded stable — notably including NOW TV, which has a £26/month introductory offer on its package with Sky Sports.
You can also purchase Sky Sports as an add-on to an EE TV (formerly known as BT TV) or Virgin Media subscription.
PDCTV
Sky Sports is great for all-round sports viewing. Its varied roster includes Premier League men's football, selected Women's Super League football games and football from the EFL and the Scottish Premiership to Germany's top flight of men's football, the Bundesliga (featuring former Spurs star Harry Kane — and, if rumours are to be believed, Jadon Sancho will be returning soon as well).
Sky also airs live motorsport, including Formula 1 and IndyCar, selected national and international cricket tournaments and major golf events. As of last year, it also signed a multi-year deal for the rights to the US Open tennis tournament.
But if the only sport for you is darts, you'd be better off getting a PDCTV Membership. This will enable you to stream Premier League Darts, plus other PDC competitions, online.
PDCTV Membership options include:
Annual subscription: £49.99
Monthly subscription: £4.99
Three-day pass: £4.99
Two-day pass: £3.99
Day pass: £2.99
The annual subscription has some side benefits, including early access to event ticket sales.
Pubs and sports bars
Plenty of pubs and sports bars show Premier League Darts on their TVs — although it's not quite as easy to find a venue screening the action as it would be if you were trying to watch the football.
We recommend using a service like FANZO to find out which venues in your area are showing Premier League Darts before you set out to watch the action. Phoning ahead might also be a smart move.
Other PDC darts tournaments on ITV4
The good news for terrestrial viewers (e.g., those using Freeview) is that some PDC tournaments are broadcast on ITV4. These include:
The Masters
UK Open
European Championship
Players Championship Final
World Series of Darts
Watch Premier League Darts live around the world
We're aware some of our international readers are keen to watch darts from their homes around the world. Here's a breakdown of TV channels holding the rights to Premier League Darts in selected darts-loving territories:
Australia: Fox Sports
Austria: DAZN
Belgium: VTM
Brazil: DAZN
Bulgaria: TV Play
Canada: DAZN
Czech Republic: Nova
Denmark: TV Play
Estonia: TV Play
Germany: DAZN, Sport1
Hungary: Prago Sport
Italy: DAZN
Japan: DAZN
Latvia: TV Play
Lithuania: TV Play
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky
Norway: TV Play
Poland: TVP
Slovakia: Nova
Switzerland: DAZN
USA: DAZN
Premier League Darts 2024 players – who is in the lineup?
Eight darts pros will face off in the 17-week Premier League Darts 2024 tournament, including PDC World Champion Luke Humphries and rising star Luke Littler, who celebrated his 17th birthday earlier this week.
The Premier League Darts lineup comprises the four highest-ranked PDC players plus four wildcards.
Here's the lineup in full (with each player's world ranking as of January 10 shown in brackets):
Luke Humphries (1)
Michael van Gerwen (2)
Michael Smith (3)
Nathan Aspinall (4)
Gerwyn Price (5)
Rob Cross (6)
Peter Wright (8)
Luke Littler (31)
Current world champion Luke Humphries is the favourite to take the top prize — although he'll have stiff competition from the Netherlands' Micheal van Gerwen, who was World No 1 between 2014 and 2021. With that said, we wouldn't bet against the teenage Luke Littler.
What is Premier League Darts – how does it work and what is the prize money?
Each night of Premier League Darts 2024 is a mini tournament made up of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.
The first four matches of each night are quarter-finals, in which two players go head to head. The winning players progress to the semi-finals, and the semi-final winners progress to the final. All of these ties are best of 11 legs.
Points are awarded to the players based on their placing each night, as follows:
Winner: 5 points
Runner-up: 3 points
Losing semi-finalist: 2 points
After the 16th fixture of the competition (May 16, Sheffield), the four players who have accumulated the highest points totals will progress to Play-Off Night (the season's final event, taking place on May 23 in London).
Play-Off Night follows a simpler format, with semi-finals (best of 19 legs) and a final (best of 21 legs. The winner of the final is crowned Premier League Darts Champion.
Premier League Darts provides a big payday for competitors, with £1,000,000 in prize money up for grabs throughout the competition. The prizes break down is as follows:
Overall winner: £275,000
Overall runner-up: £125,000
Semi-finalist: £85,000
Fifth overall: £75,000
Sixth overall: £70,000
Seventh overall: £65,000
Eighth overall: £60,000
Nightly winner bonus: £10,000
Premier League Darts 2024 draw: When does Luke Littler play against Luke Humphries?
All eight players in the Premier League Darts 2024 tournament are guaranteed to play against every other competitor during the Premier League Darts 2024 season, after the quarter-final draws for each fixture were confirmed on January 23.
The results and fixtures are as follows, with semi-finals and finals to be decided on each night:
Night One Results - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Thursday, February 1
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright v Rob Cross (3 - 6)
Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall (6 - 4)
Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith (5 - 6)
Luke Littler v Luke Humphries (6 - 2)
Semi-Finals
Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price (2 - 6)
Michael Smith v Luke Littler (6 - 5)
Final
Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith (2 - 6)
Night Two - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Thursday, February 8
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen (4 - 6)
Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price (6 - 5)
Luke Littler v Rob Cross (6 - 5)
Luke Humphries v Peter Wright (6 - 4)
Semi-finals
Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith (6 - 5)
Luke Littler v Luke Humphries (6 - 5)
Final
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler (6 - 5)
Night Three - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Thursday, February 15
Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross v Michael Smith (6 - 4)
Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright (6 - 2)
Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries (3 - 6)
Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler (6 - 5)
Semi-finals
Rob Cross v Micheal van Gerwen (4 - 6)
Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price (6 - 3)
Final
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries (6 - 5)
Night Four - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Thursday, February 22
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross v Luke Humphries
Peter Wright v Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
Night Five - Westpoint Exeter
Thursday, February 29
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross
Luke Littler v Michael Smith
Night Six – The Brighton Centre
Thursday, March 7
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Luke Littler
Michael Smith v Peter Wright
Night Seven - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Thursday, March 14
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries v Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler
Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall
Night Eight - 3Arena, Dublin
Thursday, March 21
Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven
Night Nine - SSE Arena, Belfast
Thursday, March 28
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries v Luke Littler
Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross v Peter Wright
Night Ten - AO Arena, Manchester
Thursday, April 4
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross
Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright
Night 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Thursday, April 11
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright v Luke Humphries
Rob Cross v Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall
Night 12 - Rotterdam Ahoy
Thursday, April 18
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith v Luke Littler
Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries
Night 13 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Thursday, April 25
Quarter-Finals
Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Rob Cross
Night 14 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
Thursday, May 2
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright v Michael Smith
Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries
Night 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Thursday, May 9
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler v Peter Wright
Luke Humphries v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Thursday, May 16
Fixtures confirmed following Night 15
Play-Offs - The O2, London
Thursday, May 23
Semi-Finals
Final
Premier League Darts 2024 tickets – how can I watch in person?
There's nothing quite like going to see the darts live. You can currently buy tickets to Premier League Darts fixtures via Ticketmaster or SEE Tickets.
Given the current surge of interest in darts, it'd be a good idea to move quickly to secure your tickets. Some Premier League Darts 2024 fixtures have already sold out, according to ticket outlets.
If you need hotel accommodation for a trip to watch Premier League Darts live, you can currently find exclusive package deals via sportsbreaks.com.
You Might Also Like