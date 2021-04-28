How to watch President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time Wednesday, nearly 100 days into his presidency.

The White House confirmed Biden accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to address the House earlier this month. He is expected to speak about his administration's progress on several key issues.

In a formal letter, Pelosi invited the president to share his "vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment” on April 28.

Due to security precautions after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the subsequent impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the address was pushed back to a later date than Biden's predecessors. Both Trump and former President Barack Obama made their first addresses as president in February.

Here's how to watch Biden's speech:

When is the address?

The president will address Congress on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Biden is expected to tout his administration's handling of the pandemic, including surpassing his original goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days. The administration met a new goal of 200 million vaccinations on April 21. A year ago on this date, confirmed cases of coronavirus topped 1 million in the U.S.

Where can I watch?

Biden's address will be live-streamed at USATODAY.com. For those who prefer to read about the address, USA TODAY will also be maintaining a live blog with updates.

How will this address differ from past addresses?

For the first time in history, the president will speak to Congress with two women behind him: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Pelosi. The number of in-person attendees will be limited due to the ongoing pandemic. The Washington Post reported Biden's cabinet members are not expected to attend.

The event will also feature heightened security due to intelligence from law enforcement that indicates militia groups have threatened to stage another attack on the Capitol close to one of Biden's scheduled speeches.

"We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desire that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

