How to watch President Joe Biden's Philadelphia prime-time speech on Thursday

President Joe Biden's prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Thursday will address the fight for democracy in the nation.

Biden's speech will take place at Independence Hall, known as the birthplace of American democracy and where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. The trip will be Biden's second time in Pennsylvania this week.

The White House did not give additional information about the speech.

Here's where you can watch it.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He returns to the state on Thursday for a prime-time address in Philadelphia.

What time is Thursday's speech tonight?

Thursday's speech will be at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the speech?

USA TODAY's YouTube Channel will stream the speech, as well as the White House's YouTube channel.

